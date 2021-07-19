Top 20 funds in the second quarter of 2021

All fund sectors made gains in the second quarter, but it was a specialist fund that led the pack with a return of just over 20%.

This content is provided by Saltydog Investor. It is a third-party supplier and not part of interactive investor. It is provided for information only and does not constitute a personal recommendation.

The best-performing sector last year was Technology and Telecommunications, with an annual return of 44.8%. It was followed by China/Greater China, which had gone up by 32.8%, and Asia Pacific excluding Japan, up 26.8%. Most other developed nations made reasonable gains. The North American sector made 16.5%, Japan was up 13.9%, and Europe Excluding the UK rose by 10.5%.

The worst-performing sectors were in the UK. The UK All Companies sector went down by 6.2% and UK Equity Income lost 10.9%. The UK Smaller Companies sector did make a gain, up 7.0%, but it was still a long way behind the leading sectors.

In the first quarter of this year, the UK sectors started to recover. The UK Smaller Companies sector was the leading sector, up 9.4%, followed by the North American Smaller Companies sector, then the UK Equity Income and the UK All Companies sectors.

In the list of top 20 funds that we prepared at the end of the first quarter, five were from the UK Smaller Companies sector. The best, Premier Miton UK Smaller Companies, had gone up by 20.3% in three months.

In the past three months, we have seen the European, US, Global and Technology sectors rising through the ranks. The best-performing sector in Q2 was Technology and Telecommunications, which went up by 10%, followed by European Smaller Companies.

The UK Smaller Companies sector was in third place, although it had a disappointing June, followed by the North American, European and Global sectors.

All sectors went up in the second quarter. The table below shows how the sectors performed over the last six months.