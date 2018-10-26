The US week ahead: Facebook, Apple, Alibaba

As equity markets sink lower still, Lee Wild highlights the big names publishing potentially market-moving results over the next week.

The technology sector remains firmly in focus following a week that included the largest daily decline on Wall Street since 2011, wiping out gains for the year in both the S&P 500 Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

This week FAANG pairing Facebook and Apple headline the list of high profile earnings announcements after markets close on Tuesday and Thursday respectively. Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group is scheduled to report before markets open on Friday.

For one week only! US and Canadian traders please note, in the UK, British Summer Time ends on Sunday 28th October, however North American clocks don't "fall back" until Sunday 4th November. From Monday 29th October to Friday 2nd November the opening bell in New York will strike at 13:30 GMT for UK investors.

Large-cap companies reporting Monday through Friday include:

Monday 29 October

·Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Tuesday 30 October

·Facebook (FB)

·Pfizer (PFE)

·Mastercard (MA)

·Coca-Cola (KO)

·Amgen (AMGN)

·General Electric (GE)

·Sony Corp (SNE)

·Baidu (BIDU)

·Electronic Arts (EA)

·eBay. (EBAY)

·iQIYI Inc (IQ)

Wednesday 31 October

·Anthem (ANTM)

·Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

·General Motors (GM)

·American International Group(AIG)

Thursday 1 November

·Apple (AAPL)

·DowDuPont (DWDP)

·Starbucks (SBUX)

·The Kraft Heinz (KHC)

·Spotify Technology (SPOT)

·Arista Networks (ANET)

·Ball Corp (BLL)

Friday 2 November

·Alibaba Group (BABA)

·Exxon Mobil (XOM)

·Chevron (CVX)

·Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

·Aon (AON)

Source: nasdaq.com

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