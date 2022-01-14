Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Taylor Wimpey, BHP, Burberry, Hotel Chocolat

14th January 2022 09:38

Lee Wild from interactive investor

There’s no let-up as FTSE 100 names and popular small-caps issue trading updates. American stocks begin announcing quarterly results too.

Monday 17 January

Trading statements

Ashmore Group, DP Poland, Rio Tinto, Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.)

AGM/EGM

ADM Energy, Boston International, Cardiff Property, Cloudcall Group, Edge Performance VCT, Orcadian Energy

Tuesday 18 January

Trading statements

888 Holdings, Accrol, Abcam, Carr's, Energean, Genel Energy, Hays, Henry Boot, Hotel Chocolat Group (LSE:HOTC), IntegraFin Holdings, Marshalls, Kromek, Petra Diamonds, Pressure Technologies, Ramsdens Holdings, THG, Watkin Jones

AGM/EGM

C4X Discovery Holdings, Carr's, Clinigen, MJ Hudson Group, Tracsis, Treat

Wednesday 19 January

Trading statements

Antofagasta, Appreciate Group, Audioboom, Best of the Best, BHP Group (LSE:BHP), Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY), Centamin, Crest Nicholson, Diploma, Galliford Try, Hochschild Mining, JD Wetherspoon, Liontrust Asset Management, Midwich, QinetiQ

AGM/EGM

Diploma, Majedie Investments, Topps Tiles, Troy Income & Growth Trust, WH Smith, Zoltav Resources

Thursday 20 January

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Compass Group (LSE:CPG), Diploma (LSE:DPLM) and Games Workshop Group (LSE:GAW)

Trading statements

AJ Bell, Associated British Foods, Blue Prism, Deliveroo, Entain, Headlam, Ibstock, Ilika, Kier, Luceco, N Brown, Paypoint, Premier Foods, Superdry, Time Finance, Workspace

AGM/EGM

BHP Group, Countryside Properties, Henderson Far East Income, Ixico, Smiths News, Vivo Energy

Friday 21 January

Trading statements

Big Yellow, Close Brothers

AGM/EGM

Character Group

