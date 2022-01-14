The Week Ahead: Taylor Wimpey, BHP, Burberry, Hotel Chocolat
There’s no let-up as FTSE 100 names and popular small-caps issue trading updates. American stocks begin announcing quarterly results too.
Monday 17 January
Trading statements
Ashmore Group, DP Poland, Rio Tinto, Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.)
AGM/EGM
ADM Energy, Boston International, Cardiff Property, Cloudcall Group, Edge Performance VCT, Orcadian Energy
Tuesday 18 January
Trading statements
888 Holdings, Accrol, Abcam, Carr's, Energean, Genel Energy, Hays, Henry Boot, Hotel Chocolat Group (LSE:HOTC), IntegraFin Holdings, Marshalls, Kromek, Petra Diamonds, Pressure Technologies, Ramsdens Holdings, THG, Watkin Jones
AGM/EGM
C4X Discovery Holdings, Carr's, Clinigen, MJ Hudson Group, Tracsis, Treat
Wednesday 19 January
Trading statements
Antofagasta, Appreciate Group, Audioboom, Best of the Best, BHP Group (LSE:BHP), Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY), Centamin, Crest Nicholson, Diploma, Galliford Try, Hochschild Mining, JD Wetherspoon, Liontrust Asset Management, Midwich, QinetiQ
AGM/EGM
Diploma, Majedie Investments, Topps Tiles, Troy Income & Growth Trust, WH Smith, Zoltav Resources
Thursday 20 January
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Compass Group (LSE:CPG), Diploma (LSE:DPLM) and Games Workshop Group (LSE:GAW)
Trading statements
AJ Bell, Associated British Foods, Blue Prism, Deliveroo, Entain, Headlam, Ibstock, Ilika, Kier, Luceco, N Brown, Paypoint, Premier Foods, Superdry, Time Finance, Workspace
AGM/EGM
BHP Group, Countryside Properties, Henderson Far East Income, Ixico, Smiths News, Vivo Energy
Friday 21 January
Trading statements
Big Yellow, Close Brothers
AGM/EGM
Character Group
