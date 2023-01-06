Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Tesco, Sainsbury's, M&S, Barratt Developments, Taylor Wimpey

6th January 2023 11:32

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Christmas updates from the retail sector continue to arrive thick and fast, while housebuilders begin to publish their own seasonal trading statements.

Monday 9 January

Trading statements

Assura, Quartix Technologies

AGM/EGM

Angus Energy, Premier African Minerals, Yourgene Health

Tuesday 10 January

Trading statements

Games Workshop, Robert Walters, RS Group, Shoe Zone, XP Power

AGM/EGM

Valereum Blockchain, Wishbone Gold

Wednesday 11 January

Trading statements

Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV), JD Sports Fashion, Sainsbury (J) (LSE:SBRY), Topps Tiles, Vistry Group

AGM/EGM

ASOS, Edge Performance VCT, Hurricane Energy, MetalNRG, Synthomer

Thursday 12 January

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Ashtead Group (LSE:AHT), Sage Group (The) (LSE:SGE) and Smiths News (LSE:SNWS).

Trading statements

DFS Furniture, Gym Group, Hilton Food Group, Marks & Spencer Group (LSE:MKS), Tesco (LSE:TSCO), Whitbread, XP Power

AGM/EGM

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust, Northern Venture Trust

Friday 13 January

Trading statements

MJ Gleeson, Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.)

AGM/EGM

eEnergy Group

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

