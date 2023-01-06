The Week Ahead: Tesco, Sainsbury's, M&S, Barratt Developments, Taylor Wimpey
Christmas updates from the retail sector continue to arrive thick and fast, while housebuilders begin to publish their own seasonal trading statements.
Monday 9 January
Trading statements
Assura, Quartix Technologies
AGM/EGM
Angus Energy, Premier African Minerals, Yourgene Health
Tuesday 10 January
Trading statements
Games Workshop, Robert Walters, RS Group, Shoe Zone, XP Power
AGM/EGM
Valereum Blockchain, Wishbone Gold
Wednesday 11 January
Trading statements
Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV), JD Sports Fashion, Sainsbury (J) (LSE:SBRY), Topps Tiles, Vistry Group
AGM/EGM
ASOS, Edge Performance VCT, Hurricane Energy, MetalNRG, Synthomer
Thursday 12 January
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Ashtead Group (LSE:AHT), Sage Group (The) (LSE:SGE) and Smiths News (LSE:SNWS).
Trading statements
DFS Furniture, Gym Group, Hilton Food Group, Marks & Spencer Group (LSE:MKS), Tesco (LSE:TSCO), Whitbread, XP Power
AGM/EGM
JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust, Northern Venture Trust
Friday 13 January
Trading statements
MJ Gleeson, Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.)
AGM/EGM
eEnergy Group
