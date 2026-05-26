Where the experts are taking risk, and holding back

With markets continuing to absorb geopolitical shocks, persistent inflation and uncertainty over interest rates, professional investors are becoming increasingly selective about where they are willing to take risk. While few are turning outright defensive, many are reassessing long-held assumptions around diversification, market leadership and the role of fixed income within portfolios.

For some, that still means leaning into equities – particularly areas linked to structural growth themes. Others are looking beyond traditional asset allocation models altogether, with growing interest in alternatives and real assets as traditional equity-bond correlations break down.

Taking selective risk in equities

Despite a more uncertain macro backdrop, few investors are turning away from equities as a long-term growth engine. Instead, many are becoming more selective, focusing on areas where long-term structural growth drivers remain intact and valuations remain reasonable.

Darius McDermott, managing director of FundCalibre, sees “a compelling case for broad global equity exposure”, arguing that resilient earnings and increasing dispersion between sectors, regions and styles are creating a more favourable backdrop for active managers.

He is also constructive on emerging markets, citing attractive valuations and long-term trends including industrialisation, technology adoption, rising middle-class consumption and supply chain diversification away from China.

For exposure, he highlights WS Montanaro Global Select A GBP Acc for its focus on global small and mid-cap growth companies, as well as JPMorgan Emerging Markets Growth & Inc for its deep research bench.

Others are finding opportunities more specifically within Asia. Samir Shah, senior research analyst at JM Finn, says the firm is overweight Asian equities, where growth is increasingly being driven by domestic demand and rising household incomes rather than external trade alone.

“This provides a more resilient foundation for earnings growth in a more uncertain global environment,” he says.

The wealth manager expresses this view through the Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company, which backs quality growth companies poised to benefit from rising consumption, technological innovation and improving corporate governance across Asia.

Treading carefully amid elevated valuations

While investors remain willing to take selective risk, many are increasingly wary of the narrow market leadership and elevated valuations underpinning recent equity market gains.

David Coombs, head of multi-asset investments at Rathbones Asset Management, is “becoming extremely cautious” on the “AI super trade”, particularly the sharp momentum-driven rally across semiconductor and memory-chip stocks. He warns that parts of the market are beginning to resemble a “melt up”, noting that the sector has historically been highly cyclical and volatile.

To manage positioning, Rathbones uses two ETFs – iShares MSCI Global Semicondctrs ETF$Acc GBP and Franklin FTSE Korea UCITS ETF GBP. “Using an ETF provides liquidity as this is a tactical trade and also reduces individual stock volatility, which has been extremely high,” he says.

JM Finn is also seeking to mitigate broader equity market risk amid elevated valuations and market concentration.

“There’s a risk that higher long-term interest rates place pressure on valuations, particularly if earnings growth proves weaker than expected,” says Shah. “In such an environment, markets could be more vulnerable to periods of de-rating.”

The firm has recently introduced the Redwheel Global Intrinsic Val R GBP Acc fund, which is run by the same team as Temple Bar Ord. “We see the team’s ability to differentiate between genuinely mispriced opportunities and value traps as a key strength,” adds Shah.