Why AIM stocks are beating the FTSE 100's big boys

Our award-winning AIM writer runs through the performance of smaller companies and why they’re doing better than their much larger cousins.

AIM continues to outperform the largest companies on the Main Market but the gap in performance is getting narrower. There is investor cash that is available, which is shown by the recent new admissions activity on AIM.

In 2020, the FTSE AIM All Share index increased by 20.7%, while the FTSE AIM 100 index rose by 19.6%. That contrasts with a 14.3% slump in the FTSE 100 index and 12.5% decline in the FTSE All Share index.

Unusually, AIM bounced back from the initial slump much faster than the Main Market, and the FTSE 100, in particular. In the past, the liquidity of the larger companies means that their share prices fall first in a slump and then they are followed by the smaller companies. Last year’s slump was so fast and for such a relatively short time that smaller companies recovered quickly and made gains. Larger companies did not claw back all their losses.

So far this year, the AIM All Share has risen by 12% and the AIM 100 by 9%. The FTSE 100 is around 9% higher, while the FTSE All Share is 10% ahead.

Since the beginning of 2020, AIM is more than one-third higher, but the FTSE 100 index is still lower than when the period commenced. Some catching up by larger companies should be expected.

The FTSE Fledgling index, which includes the eligible premium listed companies that are too small for the FTSE All Share index, is more than one-quarter higher this year and has risen slightly more than AIM since the beginning of 2020. There are fewer than 100 companies in the Fledgling index. When investment companies are excluded, the performance is even better.

Around one-third of the companies on AIM would be too large to be in the Fledgling index. Those companies account for four-fifths of the market capitalisation of AIM. Many of the companies in the Fledgling have been valued more highly and got into trouble and their better performance n recent times marks a recovery.

For instance, French Connection Group (LSE:FCCN) shares have doubled in price this year, but they are still more than 95% down on their peak in 2004.

A major reason for last year’s underperformance by the FTSE 100 index was due to the heavy weighting of banks and oil companies. These companies were paying significant dividends, but major banks stopped paying dividends last year and the oil companies slashed their payouts.

Shell (LSE:RDSB) and BP (LSE:BP.) have both recovered on the back of higher oil prices since the beginning of 2021, but they are still more than one-third lower than at the beginning of 2020. Even after these share price falls, the two companies are in the top 10 largest companies in the FTSE 100 index. That means they still have significant weightings in the index.

The banks are not as large as the two major oil companies, but there has been a similar pattern to their share prices.

AIM does not have any large banks – the nearest is Arbuthnot Banking Group (LSE:ARBB) – and most of the oil companies are still developing oil and gas assets.

Who are AIM’s best performers?

Many of the better performers on AIM can be small – mainly below £100 million – so they have little effect on the AIM All Share index. It is the larger companies that tend to drive the momentum, but it is noticeable that the smaller companies have helped the outperformance of the AIM All Share against the AIM 100.

More than 30% of the weighting of the AIM 100 is accounted for by just 10 companies. The market capitalisation of the AIM All Share is around two-fifths higher than the AIM 100 but those companies will still have a high weighting in the broader index.

Some of last year’s outperformance by AIM was due to the alternative energy sector. ITM Power (LSE:ITM), Ceres Power Holdings (LSE:CWR), AFC Energy (LSE:AFC) and Proton Motor Power Systems (LSE:PPS) ended 2020 at multiples of their share price at the beginning of the year. There has been profit-taking this year and all four have declined. The two larger companies, ITM and Ceres Power, have held up best.

Covid-19 diagnostics firm Novacyt SA (LSE:NCYT) was the best performer among the AIM 100 index companies last year and it has been the worst performer so far in 2021. It is one of the smaller companies in the index. Greatland Gold (LSE:GGP) is another of last year’s better performers and the share price of the Australian gold miner has nearly halved this year.

In some ways it is impressive that AIM has done so well considering the two companies with the highest weightings are Boohoo Group (LSE:BOO) and ASOS (LSE:ASC), which have both fallen this year. The ASOS share price has fallen by one-third during 2021 and boohoo is more than one-fifth lower.

Four of the five AIM companies with the highest weightings have fallen this year. There are 29 AIM companies with a market capitalisation of more than £1 billion and many have risen in 2021. However, the share prices of seven out of the ten companies with a value of more than £2 billion have fallen during this year.

Two of the three best performers in the AIM 100, MaxCyte Inc (LSE:MXCT) and Tremor International (LSE:TRMR), have gained a boost from gaining a Nasdaq listing. The positive share price movement does not always last for companies that are also quoted on Nasdaq, though.