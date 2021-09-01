Holding AIM shares in a SIPP

What are the risks of holding AIM shares in my SIPP?

Although AIM shares may have more growth potential than the shares of larger and more established companies, they are likely to carry more risk.

To be listed on AIM companies do not need to have a minimum market capitalisation, nor do they require a trading record.

This all means that AIM shares can be volatile; fast growth and impressive returns are not guaranteed. While some might soar, others might quickly plummet and crash. As such, if you want to increase your chances of picking the next big thing, it’s vital you do thorough research into any AIM share you want to hold in your SIPP.