Interactive Investor
ii SIPP
Open a SIPP
Transfer a pension to ii
SIPP fees and charges
SIPP investment ideas
What is a SIPP?
Options at retirement
Income drawdown
Investment Pathways
Lump sums (UFPLS)
Customer stories
Pension calculator
Drawdown calculator
Making a contribution
Tax relief
Transfer to another provider
Inheritance tax
SIPPs vs ISAs
SIPP FAQs
Useful forms

Holding AIM shares in a SIPP

If you have an above average appetite for risk, you might want to consider holding AIM shares in your SIPP. Get the lowdown on why and the factors you will want to consider. 

-

Can I hold AIM shares in my SIPP?

Yes, you can hold AIM shares in your SIPP. The appeal of a SIPP is often that it enables you to invest your contributions in a vast array of investments.

This includes collective investments like funds and investment trusts through to fixed interest securities, ETFs and direct equities, such as AIM shares. 

What are AIM shares?

AIM shares are holdings in companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market, the London Stock Exchange’s market for small to medium sized growth businesses.

Companies that you may be familiar with that are listed on AIM include the travel firm Jet2, Fevertree Drinks, and fashion retailers ASOS and Boohoo.

Why should I consider holding AIM shares in my SIPP?

Investors are often drawn to AIM shares because they enable them to buy stakes in fast-growing companies, often during the early days.

When you hold AIM shares in your SIPP, your holding will be sheltered from tax. This means you won’t pay any tax on dividends or Capital Gains Tax on your profits when you sell.

What are the risks of holding AIM shares in my SIPP?

Although AIM shares may have more growth potential than the shares of larger and more established companies, they are likely to carry more risk.

To be listed on AIM companies do not need to have a minimum market capitalisation, nor do they require a trading record.

This all means that AIM shares can be volatile; fast growth and impressive returns are not guaranteed. While some might soar, others might quickly plummet and crash. As such, if you want to increase your chances of picking the next big thing, it’s vital you do thorough research into any AIM share you want to hold in your SIPP.

AIM shares and inheritance tax

To encourage investment in smaller companies, most AIM shares can also be free of inheritance tax, so long as you have held them for two years.

This IHT protection applies whether or not the AIM shares are held in a wrapper such as a SIPP or individual savings account (ISA).

How can Pension Wise help?

If you have a defined contribution pension scheme and are 50 or over, then you can access free, impartial guidance on your pension options by booking a face to face or telephone appointment with Pension Wise, a service from MoneyHelper

If you are under 50, you can still access free, impartial help and information about your pensions from Moneyhelper

Find out more

Learn more about our SIPP

Learn how to make the most out of your SIPP with our useful guides.

AIM hub

Get the lowdown on smaller company shares and all that matters on the junior market.

Learn more

Investment ideas

Need inspiration for your SIPP investments? We have made it easy to start.

Learn more

AIM ISAs explained

Get started with our guide to holding AIM shares in your ISA.

Learn more

Investment accounts

If you are looking for an investment account, our flat fees mean you keep more of your money.

Learn more

Please remember, SIPPs are aimed at people happy to make their own investment decisions. Investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. You can normally only access the money from age 55 (57 from 2028). We recommend seeking advice from a suitably qualified financial advisor before making any decisions. Pension and tax rules depend on your circumstances and may change in future.