What happens to my SIPP when I reach age 75?
SIPP death benefits after the age of 75
One of the most significant changes to SIPP rules at age 75 is to death benefits and how they are taxed.
When you die any money that is left in your SIPP can be passed on to your loved ones. Ideally, you should have told your provider who you want your beneficiaries to be with an expression of wishes form.
This money will fall outside of your estate and be paid free of inheritance tax, whatever age you die. However, whether or not it will be subject to income tax depends on when you die.
SIPP death benefits if you die before age 75
As a general rule, if you die before your 75th birthday no income tax will be payable by your beneficiaries. Your beneficiaries, however, do need to be designated within a two-year period. This simply means that the money needs to be transferred over to them within this time frame.
SIPP death benefits if you die after your 75th birthday
If you die after your 75th birthday, your beneficiaries will have to pay tax on that money. This will be charged at their marginal rate of income tax.
If you have requested that your SIPP should be paid into a trust when you die (rather than being paid to one or more individuals) the money will be paid as a lump sum and taxed at a rate of 45%.
You might also have decided to leave your SIPP to a charity. If you die after age 75, this won’t be taxed. However, you need to have nominated which charity the money should go to and have no dependents.
Learn more: SIPP inheritance tax.
The Lifetime Allowance and the age 75 rule
The Lifetime Allowance is the maximum amount that you can have in pensions (including contributions, tax relief and growth). It currently stands at £1,073,100 and will be frozen at this rate until April 2026.
If the value of your pension(s) exceeds the Lifetime Allowance, a tax charge will be applied.
When you turn 75 your pension (or pensions) will be tested against the Lifetime Allowance for the final time. This will take into account any defined contribution or defined benefit (final salary) pensions that you have not yet accessed – that is they remain ‘uncrystallised’ – as well as any growth in an income drawdown plan since it was set up.
The tax charge for exceeding the Lifetime Allowance at or after age 75 is 25% of any income taken over the allowance and 55% of any lump sum.
FAQs: SIPP rules at age 75
How can Pension Wise help?
If you have a defined contribution pension scheme and are 50 or over, then you can access free, impartial guidance on your pension options by booking a face to face or telephone appointment with Pension Wise, a service from MoneyHelper.
If you are under 50, you can still access free, impartial help and information about your pensions from Moneyhelper.
Learn more about our SIPP
Learn how to make the most out of your SIPP with our useful guides.
Please remember, SIPPs are aimed at people happy to make their own investment decisions. Investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. You can normally only access the money from age 55 (57 from 2028). We recommend seeking advice from a suitably qualified financial advisor before making any decisions. Pension and tax rules depend on your circumstances and may change in future.