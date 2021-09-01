What happens to my SIPP when I reach age 75?

SIPP death benefits after the age of 75

One of the most significant changes to SIPP rules at age 75 is to death benefits and how they are taxed.

When you die any money that is left in your SIPP can be passed on to your loved ones. Ideally, you should have told your provider who you want your beneficiaries to be with an expression of wishes form.

This money will fall outside of your estate and be paid free of inheritance tax, whatever age you die. However, whether or not it will be subject to income tax depends on when you die.