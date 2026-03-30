10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 27 March 2026
We reveal the 10 most-popular shares, funds and investment trusts added to ISAs on the interactive investor platform during the past week.
30th March 2026 13:02
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.
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Top 10 shares in ISAs
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Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN) and Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) hog the top two positions for a fourth week in this list of most-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform.
L&G is a long-time retail investor favourite, and although the share price actually rose 1.8% last week, it’s still down 11.2% since war in broke out in the Middle East. That puts the shares on a forward price/earnings (PE) ratio of 10.3 and a FTSE 100-leading dividend yield above 9%.
Industry peer Aviva (LSE:AV.) is also in demand, jumping six places to third position. Its share price fell 2.7% last week to a 10-month low, taking wartime losses to 13.8%. But while the dividend is less generous than L&G, the shares still yield 7% and trade on a modest 10x PE.
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Top 10 yo-yo stock Glencore (LSE:GLEN) is back in this list at number seven, up from 13th the week before. Shares rose 3.5% last week and have proved a decent hedge against the Middle East conflict. They’re up 3.2% since the end of February and 35.6% in 2026 so far.
Across the pond, there’s interest in some of the bashed-up tech stocks, but only Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) makes the top 10. In at number eight, the computer giant last crept into this list four weeks ago. Investors are keen to pick up cheap stock after last week’s 6.6% drop took year-to-date declines to over 26%. The stock, which is now down 35% since the end of October, hasn’t been this low since April last year and is on track to record its worst quarter since 2008.
Big risks to Microsoft right now include massive spending on AI, with Wall Street demanding to know when we’ll see a resultant boost to revenues. Concerns about the threat of AI start-ups to Microsoft products also refuse to go away.
The two stocks dropping out of this week’s top 10 are BP, which falls from 10th to 11th place, and last week’s number three NatWest, which is down in 13th.
Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs
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Investors are seeing widely discounted shares in 3i Group Ord (LSE:III) as a bargain, with the private equity behemoth soaring back into the bestsellers table.
The trust, associated both with its chunky stake in discount retailer Action and the substantial premium on which its shares have tended to trade, initially slipped late last year amid warnings of softening sales growth for its main holding.
The shares tumbled afresh late last week, after an update from Action that outlined plans to expand into the US market appeared to unsettle investors. 3i Group shares have moved to a discount in recent weeks and that has widened markedly in recent days.
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Some separate trends otherwise hold firm. Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc retains its top position, perhaps unsurprising given the continued volatility of markets.
Interestingly, we also see plenty of investors taking advantage of such volatility via global tracker funds, with Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Index £ Acc and Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity A Acc each moving up a notch, to second and third place respectively. HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc also sits in the top five, having gained two places.
Artemis Global Income I Acc, which recently spent a few weeks in top spot and delivered massive gains in 2025, has now drifted down to seventh place.
The fund, which has substantial exposure to equity regions most shaken by recent conflict such as Europe and emerging markets, has lost around 9.5% since the onset of hostilities in late February.
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A few other favourites retain their presence in the table, from future trends play Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT) to high-yielding renewables trust Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW).
Funds and trusts section written by Dave Baxter, senior fund content specialist at ii.
Important information: Please remember, investment values can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you’re in any doubt about the suitability of a Stocks & Shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.