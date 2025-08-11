10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 8 August 2025

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN) was one of the new entries in our list of the most-bought shares in ISAs during the week. First-half adjusted profits for the financial services provider beat City forecasts, rising 6% to £859 million compared to estimates of £816 million.

A declared interim dividend of 6.12p per share is up 2% from a year ago and payable to eligible shareholders on 26 September. L&G shares rose 0.8% over the week, leaving them sat on a forecast future dividend yield of over 8%. Broker UBS reiterated its “buy” rating on the shares post the results.

Oil major BP (LSE:BP.) announced its biggest oil and gas discovery in 25 years, propelling its shares into second place over the week. The find at Bumerangue located in the deep water, offshore Brazil, marks its 10th discovery year-to-date.

The exploration success was followed by better than forecast second-quarter results. The FTSE 100 company also announced a further costs savings review. A quarterly dividend of 8.32 US cents is up from a previous 8 cents, with BP keeping its share buyback programme at $750 million (£558 million). BP shares rose 6% during the week.

Defence equipment maker BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) was a new entry at number six. Shares for the FTSE 100 company fell 4% over the period, likely attracting buyers. Proposed peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, potentially curtailing defence demand feed into the mix. Results from German rival Rheinmetall AG (XETRA:RHM) missing analyst forecasts, also likely impacted.

Drug maker GSK (LSE:GSK) secured a payment of up to $500 million over the week after a patent row over Covid vaccines was settled in the US. The news followed recent better than expected second-quarter results and an upping of full-year sales hopes by the FTSE 100 company.

GSK operates across the three arenas of specialty medicines and including HIV drugs, general medicines and vaccines. GSK flagged five major new product approvals expected in 2025 with progress on 14 key opportunities expected to launch between 2025 to 2031 and with each having per year sales potential of more than £2 billion.

Finally, shares for Guinness maker Diageo (LSE:DGE) provided the last new entry over the week. Full-year net sales fell 0.1% to $20.25 billion, matching City forecasts. Free cash flow rose $139 million to $2.75 billion, potentially providing management with added financial flexibility as it continues to invest.

Group net debt of $21.5 billion also fell within the company’s target range. Diageo shares rose 11% over the week. A final dividend of 62.98 US cents was unchanged from a year ago and payable to eligible shareholders on 4 December. Diageo shares sit on a forecast future dividend yield of almost 4%.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

Two funds in Vanguard’s LifeStrategy range rose in popularity last week. Costing 0.22%, the version that has 80% invested in equities and 20% in bonds rose one place to fourth, while the 100% equities version rose three places to sixth. They are “funds of funds”, built using Vanguard’s own index funds, providing a useful one-stop shop for investors seeking global stock and bond market exposure.

Another big riser last week was Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW), which rose three places to third. It has a dividend yield of 8.5% and owns wind farm assets across the UK.

The final riser was Fidelity Index World, which was a new entry in 10th. This fund was one of three global equity passive funds to make last week’s top collectives list. It tracks the MSCI World index of developed market shares for a 0.12% annual fee.

This makes it slightly different to ninth place Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Index and eighth place HSBC FTSE All-World Index, which track both developed and emerging market shares, and are therefore more diversified.

Royal London Short Term Money Mkt and L&G Global Technology Index were the most popular funds again, giving investors access to a “cash-like” return and global technology stocks respectively.

Artemis Global Income and Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT) dropped in popularity last week but held on to their spots on the most-bought list. Respectively, they are actively managed portfolios of income and shares and growth shares.

UK equity income investment trust City of London dropped off the list.