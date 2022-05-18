Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 18 May 2022
Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 18 May 2022.
Company name
|
Buy trades as a percentage of total trades (%)
|TUI AG (LSE:TUI)
|
81
|Darktrace (LSE:DARK)
|
85
|Eurasia Mining (LSE:EUA)
|
66
|Vast Resources (LSE:VAST)
|
67
|Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.)
|
39
|BP (LSE:BP.)
|
16
|Shell (LSE:SHEL)
|
19
|Clontarf Energy (LSE:CLON)
|
75
|Aviva (LSE:AV.)
|
81
|Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT)
|
74
