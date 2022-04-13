Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares

13th April 2022 12:21

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 13 April 2022.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Top-performing fund, investment trust and ETF data: April 2022

about 5 hours ago

Inflation watch: cost of living crisis worsens as UK inflation hits 7%

about 6 hours ago

This is what just sent Tesco shares to six-month low

about 12 hours ago

These four stocks are worth buying again

about 9 hours ago

Why Baillie Gifford backs Peloton and Beyond Meat despite 80% crashes

about 10 hours ago

Stockwatch: long-term value vs near-term risk

1 day ago

Rolls-Royce shares dealt hammer blow, but all systems go for BAE

1 day ago

Recessions are becoming more likely – here’s how to invest

1 day ago

Q1 US earnings season preview: banks to set downbeat tone

1 day ago

Chart of the week: latest share price forecast for Lloyds Bank

2 days ago