Discount Delver: the 10 cheapest trusts on 17 July 2026
We reveal the biggest investment trust discount changes over the past week.
17th July 2026 11:25
by Dave Baxter from interactive investor
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Investment trusts offer a potential bargain thanks to their closed-ended structure. That happens when a trust’s share price is lower than the value of its underlying investments (the net asset value, or NAV).
However, a trust trading on a discount to NAV is not necessarily a buying opportunity. There’s likely a good reason why the trust is cheap, such as subdued short- or long-term performance, or poor investor sentiment towards it.
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In this weekly series, interactive investor highlights the 10 biggest investment trust discount moves over the past week.
In total, nearly 400 investment trusts have been screened, with the data sourced from Morningstar. Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs) have been excluded. We also strip out trusts with less than £30 million in assets and those that are not available on the interactive investor platform.
The bargain bonanza
The investment trust sector has shaken off any sense of summer calm this week, with plenty of names getting cheaper on the back of individual issues.
A big move comes from the volatile Seraphim Space Investment Trust Ord (LSE:SSIT), which goes all the way from a small premium to an 11% discount.
Not included in the table for the sake of simplicity, its C shares (which should carry more risk) trade on a discount of around 24%.
The trust noted this week that the gain it was making from selling its holding All.Space to US firm York Space Systems Inc (NYSE:YSS) would be lower than first expected. That’s because SSIT would receive some York Space Systems shares as part of the deal, and those have recently fallen in price.
SSIT might also be suffering from a waning of sentiment towards space stocks, as evidenced by Space Exploration Technologies Corp Class A (NASDAQ:SPCX) shares trading lower than their June initial public offering (IPO) level.
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Nervousness about the artificial intelligence (AI) trade and tech shares that have enjoyed substantial momentum this year might also explain the presence of Manchester & London Ord (LSE:MNL), Fidelity Emerging Markets Ord (LSE:FEML) and Schroder AsiaPacific Ord (LSE:SDP) in the table.
More news
There was more for followers of the trust sector to digest this week.
First, we saw Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Ord (LSE:GSF) shares sell off on the back of the results it published, showing that its NAV had tumbled from 102.88 pence per share at the end of March 2025 to 74.9 pence a year later, largely because of lower revenue forecasts. The trust is persisting with a recently unveiled new strategy, which includes attempting to sell some assets.
Turning to another troubled sector, AEW UK REIT Ord (LSE:AEWU) is in this week’s list. It announced that it was considering making an offer for Alternative Income REIT Ord (LSE:AIRE), a name that is currently being circled by its largest shareholder, Glenstone.
AEW UK REIT had sought to buy Alternative Income REIT earlier this year but noted that “certain key information was not available, and agreement on other matters could not be concluded within the required time scales for making an offer”.
However, the AEW board said that “AIRE’s assets’ inflation-linked income stream was felt to be very complementary to the strong rental growth prospects offered by the portfolio of AEWU”.
We otherwise see smaller company trusts, in the UK and the US, make the table, but with no idiosyncratic news.
|Investment trust
|Sector
|Current discount (%)
|Discount/premium change over past week (pp)
|Seraphim Space Investment Trust Ord (LSE:SSIT)
|Growth Capital
|-11.1
|-15.4
|Eurocastle Investment Ord (EURONEXT:ECT)
|Debt - Loans & Bonds
|-44.3
|-10.5
|Manchester & London Ord (LSE:MNL)
|Technology & Technology Innovation
|-22.2
|-5.9
|Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Ord (LSE:GSF)
|Renewable Energy Infrastructure
|-48.3
|-5.2
|Fidelity Emerging Markets Ord (LSE:FEML)
|Global Emerging Markets
|-9.6
|-4.3
|AEW UK REIT Ord (LSE:AEWU)
|Property - UK Commercial
|-2.2
|-3.7
|Rights & Issues Investment Trust Ord (LSE:RIII)
|UK Smaller Companies
|-21.2
|-3.6
|Aberforth Geared Value & Income Ord (LSE:AGVI)
|UK Smaller Companies
|-17.3
|-3.2
|JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Ord (LSE:JUSC)
|North American Smaller Companies
|-7.9
|-3
|Schroder AsiaPacific Ord (LSE:SDP)
|Asia Pacific
|-9.9
|-2.7
Source: Morningstar, close of trading 9 to 16 July 2026.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.