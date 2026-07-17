Discount Delver: the 10 cheapest trusts on 17 July 2026

Investment trusts offer a potential bargain thanks to their closed-ended structure. That happens when a trust’s share price is lower than the value of its underlying investments (the net asset value, or NAV).

However, a trust trading on a discount to NAV is not necessarily a buying opportunity. There’s likely a good reason why the trust is cheap, such as subdued short- or long-term performance, or poor investor sentiment towards it.

In this weekly series, interactive investor highlights the 10 biggest investment trust discount moves over the past week.

In total, nearly 400 investment trusts have been screened, with the data sourced from Morningstar. Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs) have been excluded. We also strip out trusts with less than £30 million in assets and those that are not available on the interactive investor platform.

The bargain bonanza

The investment trust sector has shaken off any sense of summer calm this week, with plenty of names getting cheaper on the back of individual issues.

A big move comes from the volatile Seraphim Space Investment Trust Ord (LSE:SSIT), which goes all the way from a small premium to an 11% discount.

Not included in the table for the sake of simplicity, its C shares (which should carry more risk) trade on a discount of around 24%.

The trust noted this week that the gain it was making from selling its holding All.Space to US firm York Space Systems Inc (NYSE:YSS) would be lower than first expected. That’s because SSIT would receive some York Space Systems shares as part of the deal, and those have recently fallen in price.

SSIT might also be suffering from a waning of sentiment towards space stocks, as evidenced by Space Exploration Technologies Corp Class A (NASDAQ:SPCX) shares trading lower than their June initial public offering (IPO) level.

Nervousness about the artificial intelligence (AI) trade and tech shares that have enjoyed substantial momentum this year might also explain the presence of Manchester & London Ord (LSE:MNL), Fidelity Emerging Markets Ord (LSE:FEML) and Schroder AsiaPacific Ord (LSE:SDP) in the table.

More news

There was more for followers of the trust sector to digest this week.

First, we saw Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Ord (LSE:GSF) shares sell off on the back of the results it published, showing that its NAV had tumbled from 102.88 pence per share at the end of March 2025 to 74.9 pence a year later, largely because of lower revenue forecasts. The trust is persisting with a recently unveiled new strategy, which includes attempting to sell some assets.

Turning to another troubled sector, AEW UK REIT Ord (LSE:AEWU) is in this week’s list. It announced that it was considering making an offer for Alternative Income REIT Ord (LSE:AIRE), a name that is currently being circled by its largest shareholder, Glenstone.

AEW UK REIT had sought to buy Alternative Income REIT earlier this year but noted that “certain key information was not available, and agreement on other matters could not be concluded within the required time scales for making an offer”.

However, the AEW board said that “AIRE’s assets’ inflation-linked income stream was felt to be very complementary to the strong rental growth prospects offered by the portfolio of AEWU”.

We otherwise see smaller company trusts, in the UK and the US, make the table, but with no idiosyncratic news.

Source: Morningstar, close of trading 9 to 16 July 2026.