eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 19 January 2026

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 17 January 2026.

SSE

The UK power generator has a strong story. Energy is arguably 2026’s most interesting commodity area having lagged last year’s metals rally. The company itself has a traditional energy angle, being a renewable play and involved in a possible revolution in how energy is transferred around the country.

So far, so positive. Macro, however, offers a temporary word of caution. eyeQ fair value has fallen 4.4% in January thanks mainly to its exposure to inflation expectations. The current pattern shows that SSE (LSE:SSE) wants lower inflation - expectations fell throughout 2025 providing a strong tailwind to the stock. But early in the new year inflation expectations have ticked higher, weighing on macro fair value.

The stock has rallied despite this shift in macro, and that leaves it around 7% rich on our metrics. That’s not quite enough to trigger a bearish signal but it’s getting close. Keep an eye on this one - bulls could get better entry levels.

International top 10

Berkshire Hathaway

US financials have had a great run in recent months but stalled last week. First, we had President Donald Trump’s proposed cap on credit card fees; then a poor reaction to some earnings including JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM)’s report.

But if you believe the US policy mix will run the economy hot in 2026, then these pullbacks offer opportunities. It’s a bit of a truism that if the economy is strong and the equity market is bullish, then financials will do well.

So, it’s interesting to note that the cheapest US stock this week is Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B (NYSE:BRK.B). The fair value gap is modest - just 1% - which isn’t yet enough to trigger a bullish signal on our smart machine. But this could represent one of those opportunities. Again, one to add to your watch list.