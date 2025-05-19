eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 19 May 2025

Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 18 May.

JD Sports Fashion

Shares in JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.) are down by 30% over the last year and a couple of profit downgrades have dented the confidence in the brand. But, like most stocks, the share price has enjoyed a bounce in recent weeks.

That bounce has now slightly overshot macro conditions. JD sits 6.70% rich to eyeQ model value. This isn’t enough for the machine to fire a bearish signal. But with model value showing tentative signs of rolling over once again, the big picture outlook isn't especially favourable right now.

International Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 18 May.

Apple

​​​​​​​On eyeQ, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) model value has now risen 29% from the early April lows. Easier credit conditions and the recovery in risk appetite have fuelled this improvement in the macro environment. The stock price, however, is lagging. Its lacklustre bounce leaves it 10.75% below eyeQ model value.

This eyeQ smart machine turned bullish in the first week of May and still remains constructive today.