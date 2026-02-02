eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 2 February 2026
Experts at eyeQ use AI and their own smart machine to generate actionable trading signals. Here, they highlight 10 UK shares and 10 overseas stocks either cheap or expensive given current macro conditions.
2nd February 2026 09:28
by Huw Roberts from eyeQ
Share on
“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ
- Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary
This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).
A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.
All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.
Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:
Model value
Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.
Model relevance
How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.
Fair Value Gap (FVG)
The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.
Long Term model
This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.
UK Top 10
|Company
|Macro Relevance
|Model Value
|Fair Value Gap
|London Stock Exchange Group (LSE:LSEG)
|70
|9196.31p
|-13.23%
|Compass Group (LSE:CPG)
|66
|2425.00p
|-10.88%
|Informa (LSE:INF)
|87
|913.30p
|-3.78%
|Ashtead Group (LSE:AHT)
|83
|4816.61p
|-2.77%
|Barclays (LSE:BARC)
|74
|498.90p
|-2.61%
|Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO)
|81
|3385.04p
|7.21%
|Capita (LSE:CPI)
|77
|344.94p
|8.38%
|BHP Group Ltd (LSE:BHP)
|75
|2170.01p
|14.4%
|SSE (LSE:SSE)
|76
|2044.76p
|15.58%
|Glencore (LSE:GLEN)
|78
|365.18p
|26.85%
Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 31 January 2026.
Glencore
Glencore (LSE:GLEN) has a strong story and is, for many investors, a good way to play the idea that we’re experiencing a commodity super-cycle. From a tactical macro perspective, however, there’s a warning, with the stock screening as almost 27% rich.
eyeQ model value, which had been moving higher for months, just rolled over hard. Last week, macro-warranted fair value fell around 14% thanks mainly to the spike in risk aversion as markets went into “risk-off” mode.
The stock price has ignored that deterioration in macro conditions, hence the fair value gap and a warning. These aren’t great levels to chase; indeed, the risk-reward favours some top slicing.
International top 10
|Company
|Macro Relevance
|Model Value
|Fair Value Gap
|Banco Santander SA (LSE:BNC)
|78
|10.85
|-0.0067
|Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR)
|88
|219.85
|-0.0044
|Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)
|89
|183.52
|-0.0039
|UBS Group AG Registered Shares (SIX:UBSG)
|78
|36.47
|-0.0022
|The Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)
|89
|936.52
|-0.0012
|Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE)
|78
|24.59
|0.0701
|ABB Ltd (SIX:ABBN)
|81
|61.32
|0.0801
|Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK)
|69
|115.03
|0.0838
|Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ)
|71
|40.55
|0.0893
|Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI)
|83
|282.02
|0.0928
Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 31 January 2026.
Verizon
Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ)’s stock price spiked aggressively last week. Strong earnings, an upbeat outlook for 2026 and a big share buyback plan prompted a significant re-rating. After years of stagnation, the market is optimistic that new CEO Dan Schulman has found the recipe for a credible recovery.
Macro’s angle on Verizon is mixed. The good news is that macro conditions are improving. Our analysis shows VZ wants higher inflation and is comfortable with higher VIX. Both those have been happening, so model value is edging up.
But the reaction to earnings has moved the stock aggressively above our model value. VZ has only been this rich to macro once before since 2009. So, the macro view is that a lot of good news is now priced in.
These third-party research articles are provided by eyeQ (Quant Insight). interactive investor does not make any representation as to the completeness, accuracy or timeliness of the information provided, nor do we accept any liability for any losses, costs, liabilities or expenses that may arise directly or indirectly from your use of, or reliance on, the information (except where we have acted negligently, fraudulently or in wilful default in relation to the production or distribution of the information).
The value of your investments may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest.
Equity research is provided for information purposes only. Neither eyeQ (Quant Insight) nor interactive investor have considered your personal circumstances, and the information provided should not be considered a personal recommendation. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, please consult an authorised financial adviser.
Disclosure
We use a combination of fundamental and technical analysis in forming our view as to the valuation and prospects of an investment. Where relevant we have set out those particular matters we think are important in the above article, but further detail can be found here.
Please note that our article on this investment should not be considered to be a regular publication.
Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12-month period can be found here.
ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Contributors may hold shares or have other interests in companies included in these portfolios, which could create a conflict of interests. Contributors intending to write about any financial instruments in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii and in the article itself. ii will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.
In addition, individuals involved in the production of investment articles are subject to a personal account dealing restriction, which prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for a period before and for five working days after such publication. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of those investment articles.