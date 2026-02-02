eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 2 February 2026

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 31 January 2026.

Glencore

Glencore (LSE:GLEN) has a strong story and is, for many investors, a good way to play the idea that we’re experiencing a commodity super-cycle. From a tactical macro perspective, however, there’s a warning, with the stock screening as almost 27% rich.

eyeQ model value, which had been moving higher for months, just rolled over hard. Last week, macro-warranted fair value fell around 14% thanks mainly to the spike in risk aversion as markets went into “risk-off” mode.

The stock price has ignored that deterioration in macro conditions, hence the fair value gap and a warning. These aren’t great levels to chase; indeed, the risk-reward favours some top slicing.

International top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 31 January 2026.

Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ)’s stock price spiked aggressively last week. Strong earnings, an upbeat outlook for 2026 and a big share buyback plan prompted a significant re-rating. After years of stagnation, the market is optimistic that new CEO Dan Schulman has found the recipe for a credible recovery.

Macro’s angle on Verizon is mixed. The good news is that macro conditions are improving. Our analysis shows VZ wants higher inflation and is comfortable with higher VIX. Both those have been happening, so model value is edging up.

But the reaction to earnings has moved the stock aggressively above our model value. VZ has only been this rich to macro once before since 2009. So, the macro view is that a lot of good news is now priced in.