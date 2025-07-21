eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 21 July 2025

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 20 July 2025.

Centrica

Centrica (LSE:CNA) - the owner of British Gas - has struggled over the last month thanks to fluctuations in commodity markets, with oil and natural gas prices falling.

The eyeQ smart machine, however, sees an interesting opportunity. In contrast to a falling stock price, model value has been rising - it is up nearly 10% in the last month thanks to stronger economic data and rising metal prices. That divergence leaves the stock sitting 11.78% cheap to aggregate model value.

That is enough for the machine to fire a bullish signal.

International top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 20 July 2025.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

The world’s largest chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:TSM) posted a record profit in their recent earnings, benefiting from AI megatrends with demand for their chips reaching new highs, defying headwinds from Trump’s trade policy.

On eyeQ, the macro picture suggests some caution. It is true that macro conditions are improving - model value reached a new high after recording a 10.36% increase over the last month. However, TSM’s stock has rallied even more aggressively and it now sits 8.59% above eyeQ model value. That's enough for the machine to fire a bearish signal.

Disciples of the AI theme can ignore this signal. But it does suggest these aren't the best entry levels for new long positions.