eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 26 January 2026

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 23 January 2026.

Barclays

There are early signs of a bullish divergence pattern developing in Barclays (LSE:BARC).

Bullish divergence pattern? This is when eyeQ model value is moving higher (macro conditions are improving) but the spot price is ignoring the improvement. BARC's share price is effectively flat year-to-date; eyeQ model value is up nearly 10% in January.

Early? Because the Fair Value Gap is only -4.5%. It needs to be roughly twice that to trigger a bullish signal.

Nothing to do right now, but a candidate for buy-the-dip watchlists

International top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 23 January 2026.

United Parcel Service

The opposite pattern is on display with United Parcel Service Inc Class B (NYSE:UPS). This time eyeQ model value is the one flatlining: macro conditions are neither improving nor deteriorating, just moving sideways. But UPS and its peer FedEx Corp (NYSE:FDX) have enjoyed a strong start to the year courtesy of the "rotation trade".

The idea the Trump administration is running the US economy hot has encouraged a shift away from technology stocks and towards cyclical plays. UPS is exactly that - it benefits if consumers and businesses are shipping goods around the country. A healthy economy helps but UPS has moved ahead of macro fundamentals.

On our metrics, even if you're bullish the risk-reward suggests waiting for better entry levels.