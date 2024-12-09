eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 9 December 2024

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term tactical models. Data correct as at 6 December 2024.

Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey (LSE:JMAT) focuses on sustainable technologies which could provide growth opportunities amid shifts toward green and clean energy. On the flip side, it is potentially vulnerable to President Trump's threat of tariffs.

In its latest earnings report, the firm missed expectations and the stock suffered a sharp fall.

But while company news has been the dominant story of late, note eyeQ’s macro relevance score has surged by 21% in the last two weeks. JMAT is back in a macro regime, meaning investors need to consider the big picture environment too.

Over the last two months, the macro trend has been lower - eyeQ model value is down 18.9% since September.

But the latest sell-off has moved still lower and the stock now sits 6.21% cheap to eyeQ model value. That's not quite enough of a Valuation Gap to trigger a bullish signal. Bulls would also want to see model value bottom & ideally turn higher too.

Still a fair amount of bad news is in the price and this is definitely one to add to your watchlist.

International Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term tactical models. Data correct as at 6 December 2024.

Mag 7

Three of the Magnificent 7 stocks feature in this week's international top 10. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT)​​​​​​​ all sit rich to macro conditions. Amazon and Microsoft do have decent macro momentum - eyeQ model value is trending higher, it's just that the stock price has run ahead of big-picture fundamentals like growth and inflation. Put another way, the story is positive; it's just that these aren't great entry levels.

Tesla looks different. After moving higher over November, eyeQ model value has stalled. The stock price continues to accelerate, but the last leg of this rally has not been accompanied by improving macro conditions. It may well be that the positive impact from Elon Musk's appointment to Trump's administration can keep fuelling the rally. But macro is important too - a macro relevance score of 66% means the stock is back in regime for the first time since June. And from a purely macro perspective, the risk-reward doesn't look great here.