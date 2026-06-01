eyeQ: NatWest, UnitedHealth, Infineon Technologies

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 29 May 2026.

NatWest

NatWest Groupis back in a macro regime for the first time in over a year. eyeQ’s model has 65% macro relevance and suggests the bank wants benign inflation and an orderly bond market (low rate volatility and tight credit spreads) in order to rally.

The good news is that’s what we’ve seen in recent weeks. eyeQ model value has risen nearly 3% in the last month. The stock itself has lagged and now sits nearly 5% cheap to macro conditions. That’s not yet enough to trigger a bullish signal but some value is starting to build.

International Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 29 May 2026.

UnitedHealth

UnitedHealth Group Inc has had a pretty wild ride of late. At one point last year the stock had almost halved from its highs. 2026 has been better, with several analysts labelling it a successful turnaround story as earnings outperformed and hopes grew that the company could become an AI beneficiary.

Macro is constructive - eyeQ model value is trending higher, rising nearly 20% over the last month - but there is a health warning. The stock has rallied further and faster; it now sits around 6.5% rich to the broad macro environment. Not quite enough to trigger a bearish signal but enough to suggest these aren’t great levels to chase.