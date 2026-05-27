FTSE 100 reshuffle to boost UK tech exposure
The quarterly update to the UK stock market indices is almost upon us, and there are some interesting changes in the pipeline. Graeme Evans reveals who could be in and out.
27th May 2026 15:18
by Graeme Evans from interactive investor
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The tech sector exposure of the FTSE 100 index is set for a boost after IT services firm Computacenter moved within days of securing blue-chip status for the first time.
The company, which joined the stock market in 1998 and has been a member of the FTSE 250 index since March 2009, has bolstered its market value by 44% to £4.2 billion during 2026.
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It recently upgraded profit guidance after its first-quarter performance beat expectations due to demand from hyperscale customers in both North America and the UK.
The share price surge means Computacenter is in the frame for promotion in June’s quarterly FTSE 100 reshuffle, which is based on the closing prices for shares on Tuesday 2 June.
Calculations by FTSE Russell using last Friday’s closing prices also indicate that wealth manager Investec and ii owner Aberdeen Group are candidates for the top flight.
The global index provider sees Berkeley Group Holdings (The) dropping out of the FTSE 100 after the London and Southeast-focused builder’s valuation slumped 14% year-to-date to £3.1 billion.
Berkeley, which is at an eight-year low after resetting its medium-term goals in response to regulatory and economic conditions, joined the FTSE 100 in September 2017.
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Property portal Rightmove, which has been a blue chip since June 2018, and packaging and paper firm Mondi are also in danger of dropping into the FTSE 250.
The mid-cap benchmark is set to lose under-pressure Ibstock, Marshalls and PageGroup, with Bloomsbury Publishing one of the stocks in position to replace them.
The FTSE All-Share publisher has surged by a third to £518 million in 2026 after profit guidance was boosted by the release dates for the next two novels by bestselling author Sarah J. Maas.
Bloomsbury should be joined in the FTSE 250 by GlobalData after the data, insight and intelligence business completed its switch from AIM to the main market.
The majority shareholder is Mike Danson, who founded Datamonitor before its brief elevation to the FTSE 250 and subsequent acquisition by Informa in 2007. GlobalData is worth £775 million, which compares with more than £1 billion when it first proposed its switch from AIM.
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The reshuffle will also mark the FTSE 250 arrival of Rosebank Industries Ordinary Shares, which was established by the dealmakers behind the success of FTSE 100-listed Melrose Industries.
Rosebank was admitted to AIM in July 2024 before the acquisition of Electrical Components International a year later represented the first step in its Buy, Improve Sell strategy. The shares joined the main market on 1 May, with a current value of £3.5 billion.
The expected promotion of Seraphim Space Investment Trust Ord provides FTSE 250 exposure for its portfolio of early and growth-stage SpaceTech companies, including Hawkeye 360 Inc. The shares have doubled this year to 263p, which represents a significant premium to net asset value (NAV).
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