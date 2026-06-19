ii Tech Focus: Nvidia, Apple/Intel, SpaceX, Micron Technology

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.

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Nvidia

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced plans to raise $25 billion (£19 billion) by tapping the US debt market for the first time since 2012. According to Reuters, the bond is made up of seven tranches of notes, maturing up to 2056. This echoes similar bond offerings from tech giants like Meta Platforms Inc Class A (NASDAQ:META) and Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL), which have been increasingly leaning on borrowing to support their mega artificial intelligence (AI) spending sprees.

It is understood that Nvidia decided to carry out this bond issuance to establish a liquid benchmark in the bond market (rather than to fund immediate spending), possibly in preparation for potential borrowing in the future.

Apple/Intel

US President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social: “Apple has agreed to work with Intel to design and build its Chips in America.”

The post lifted shares of Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by around 6.5% in the pre-market session on Thursday. The semiconductor surge has boosted Intel’s shares by over 228% so far this year, and more than 480% over the past 12 months. However, according to Refinitiv, there is a consensus hold recommendation among analysts on Intel, while Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) remains a consensus buy.

20 most-bought tech stocks on the ii platform

Source: interactive investor, 15-17 June 2026.

SpaceX

Unsurprisingly, following its blockbuster IPO on Friday, Space Exploration Technologies Corp Class A (NASDAQ:SPCX) has been the most-bought tech stock on the ii platform so far this week. The stock gained 20% in its first full day of trading, and rallied further at the start of this week. With demand far outstripping supply for its shares, SpaceX is on track to end its first full week of trading significantly above its IPO price of $135. The listing raised $85.7 billion, turning Elon Musk into the world’s first trillionaire.

On Tuesday, SpaceX closed the day as the fifth-biggest company by market value, below Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) but above Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN). Its options began trading on Tuesday with a record first-day volume of 1.8 million contracts traded, according to Reuters, surpassing the previous record of 365,000 previously held by Facebook from 2012.

Also this week, SpaceX announced plans to acquire AI coding start-up Cursor in a $60 billion deal, while SpaceX will be eligible for inclusion in the Nasdaq 100 after 15 trading days, following a rule change at Nasdaq to expedite its entry into the tech-heavy index. Previously, a company would have to wait at least three months.

Week Ahead

Micron Technology

Looking ahead, Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) prepares to deliver its fiscal third-quarter results on Wednesday 24 June. There is a very high bar going into this set of earnings with earnings per share (EPS) expected to reach roughly $19.15 on revenue of around $34-35 billion, both representing very strong growth year-on-year. In March, Micron reported Q2 revenue of $23.86 billion up from $8.05 billion year-on-year and earnings per share hit $12.20, comfortably beating expectations.

The chipmaker has been a standout stock market winner lately having soared by around 265% since the start of January and nearly 770% year-on-year, according to Refinitiv, thanks to the AI boom in memory demand and supply constraints.

Deutsche Bank thinks there is more room to run, sharply raising its price target on the stock from $1,000 to $1,500. The analyst team expect its May quarter revenue above the high end of guidance for $35.1 billion owing to strong demand that looks set to outstrip supply. Citigroup also raised its target price on the stock this week from $840 to $1,200.

Micron shares along with other stocks in the semiconductor space jumped on Thursday on the back of comments from Apple’s CEO Tim Cook who told The Wall Street Journal that its prices were going up because of the rising cost of memory chips. The outgoing boss said “There’s less supply at a time when consumers want devices and the memory guys are passing along huge price increases.”