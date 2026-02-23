Market snapshot: investors unsettled by tariff chaos
President Trump is at it again, a new round of tariffs causing further uncertainty on global stock exchanges. ii's head of markets has the latest.
23rd February 2026 08:21
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Share on
A weekend of confusion may yet have revived the “sell America” trade, with Dow futures indicating lower as a result.
- Our Services: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts
Tariff developments have turned the situation into an unholy mess, prompting far more questions than answers. After the Supreme Court ruled against the President’s tariffs, the implications are far from clear. No reference was apparently made in the ruling as to whether the monies raised from tariffs so far would need to be repaid and, even if this is the case, whether the refunds would go to companies or the ultimate customer who will have suffered higher prices.
To further compound the confusion, the President immediately invoked a different Act and announced that he would impose a blanket 10% global tariff, which he raised to 15% the following day. This brings another level of uncertainty given the trade deals which are already in place, although spokespeople from the White House implied that these would remain in place, which seems to contradict the Supreme Court ruling.
- ii Tech Focus: Meta, Nvidia, Raspberry Pi, Palo Alto
- Shares for the future: second chance for Decision Engine reject?
- Week Ahead: Rolls-Royce, Diageo, HSBC, IAG, Ocado
The initial market reaction to the ruling was positive, lifting the likes of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and The Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) who in theory could benefit from tariff refunds. However, as the weekend events unfolded, sentiment has turned and the current indication is that the main indices will reverse any such gains when trading resumes later.
Investors certainly had a full agenda on Friday, with any tariff news coming on the back of two important economic releases. US GDP increased by just 1.4% for the fourth quarter, below estimates of 2.5% and sharply below the 4.4% advance in the third quarter. The government shutdown was largely to blame for the slowdown, although by implication the number could bounce back strongly in the first quarter.
- The Analyst: defence – how to play the new tech sector
- Stockwatch: a trust that could continue to multiply
At the same time, the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditures index, rose from 2.8% to 3% at the core, showing that higher prices remain away from the 2% target with some tariff induced inflation potentially lingering. Thus, despite any slowdown in growth, there seems little reason for the Fed to move for the time being, even if investors are still anticipating two interest rate cuts this year.
As if there were not enough for investors for ponder, this week brings a further examination of the AI trade as NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) reports earnings, alongside the usual sky-high expectations which the group attracts. In the meantime, the main indices have had mixed fortunes in the year to date, with the Dow Jones posting a gain of 3.3% and the S&P500 just 0.9%, while the Nasdaq has succumbed to a 1.5% decline.
- 10 steps to generate a tax-efficient retirement income
- Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis
UK markets struggled to react positively to the news over the weekend, although the subsequent spike in the gold price provided some relief through rises for the likes of Fresnillo (LSE:FRES) and Endeavour Mining (LSE:EDV), while the confirmation of a £200 million share buyback programme lifted JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.). Less positively, the data-related AI trade was back in focus, dragging on the likes of Sage Group (The) (LSE:SGE) and the London Stock Exchange Group (LSE:LSEG), ahead of its final results later in the week.
Even so, the losses were contained and did little initial damage to the progress which the main indices have made in the face of global uncertainty and renewed investor interest. The FTSE250 remains ahead by 5.2% so far this year, while the 7.5% gain for the FTSE100 is further proof of the primary index increasingly being viewed as a stable, defensive and undervalued investment destination.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.