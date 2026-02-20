Shares for the future: second chance for Decision Engine reject?

When I scored Treatt (LSE:TET)last year, it was a mixed bag. Demand for flavour ingredients in the years since the pandemic had been erratic. Subsequent events though, led me to eject the company from the Decision Engine and liquidate Share Sleuth’s holding. Invest with ii: Open a Stocks & Shares ISA | ISA Investment Ideas | Transfer a Stocks & Shares ISA Treatt’s customers are mainly global flavour houses and beverage companies. They had overstocked during the pandemic and subsequently destocked, making the long-term revenue trend difficult to interpret. But in 2024, the company said conditions had normalised and revenue was at a record high. Profit had increased for the third consecutive year, although it was still below its 2021 peak, when customers were buying more than they needed (in hindsight). Treatt had grown profit at a modest 5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) since its highest pre-pandemic profit in 2018. Return on Capital, though, had fallen well below pre-pandemic levels to 10%. Treatt had not yet capitalised on “generational” investments in a factory, laboratory and headquarters in the UK. The growth in operating capital, the investment in its factories primarily, had vastly outstripped the growth in profit. The new UK site opened in September 2021 so, glass half-full, perhaps it was just a matter of time before automation and increased collaboration with clients was evident in return on capital. Daemmon Reeve, the charismatic and long-serving chief executive who championed the investment, once told me the new HQ should contribute to higher profitability from year three, so perhaps good things would follow in 2025 and beyond. There was a blemish in this hopeful vision though. In 2024, Reeve was no longer chief executive. He had resigned in October 2023 and left in December. The company’s long-standing chief financial officer, Richard Hope, had stepped down the year before. Worst year in recent history The hopeful vision was dashed in the year to September 2025, with David Shannon and Ryan Govender in the executive roles. They did not last as long as their predecessors. Govender left at the end of the financial year and Shannon shortly after. Best FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks of 2026 so far

Treatt's interim managing director and chief financial officer is Manprit Randhawa. He joined the company as interim chief financial officer in September 2025, and he was confirmed as permanent CFO earlier this month. The search for a permanent CEO is ongoing. In some ways the results are secondary to events in 2025, but the results were bad. Revenue declined 12% and adjusted after tax operating profit declined by 45%. Return on capital was just 5%, below the 8-10% range I consider to be prosperous even in bad years.

