Mind the gap: fund sectors where investors need to take the most care

Fund sector averages are a useful guide, but they tell only a fraction of the real performance story and reveal nothing of the trend-bucking and outlying funds at the top and bottom.

Yet an understanding of what’s driving the biggest outperformance or underperformance, and why there may be so much variation between the two in some sectors and almost none in others, can be really valuable when you’re thinking about your portfolio and how to keep it well balanced.

To see what we could learn from these sector performance differentials, we asked Saltydog Investor to crunch some figures, looking at the best- and worst-performing funds within each Investment Association (IA) sector over one, three and five years to the end of February 2021. For each time frame, the sectors were ranked by the difference between the two extremes.

First impressions are quite dramatic. At, or very near, the top of the table in each case cluster several sectors, including North America, Global, UK Smaller Companies and Technology. Hovering nearby are other regions including Asia Pacific ex UK, Europe and China/Greater China.

The other end of the sector tables is dominated by the money market, index-linked gilt and emerging market bond sectors, with five-year differences of just a few per cent between best and worst performers.

What do these clusterings tell us? For a start, says Tom Poulter, head of quantitative research at consultancy Square Mile, they reflect three factors: the number of funds in the sector, asset class volatility and the ‘investment opportunity set’ or number of investment choices open to the fund managers. The higher each of these numbers, the more potential there is for a wide range of returns within the sector.

Least consistent fund sectors between best and worst fund over one year

Data from 1 March 2020 to 28 February 2021. Source: Saltydog.

Most consistent fund sectors between best and worst fund over one year

Data from 1 March 2020 to 28 February 2021. Source: Saltydog.

Active opportunities

But qualitative considerations are also important, says Richard Webb, managing director of Saltydog Investor. “The sectors with the biggest differentials are those where good active fund managers can make the greatest positive difference over and above benchmark trackers, and where, conversely, it’s also possible for managers to get things very wrong.”

UK smaller companies is an obvious example: there are so many small businesses in the UK that managers need well-honed stock-picking skills and systems to separate the wheat from the chaff. Moreover, in the small companies space there is real potential for stellar returns for managers good, or lucky, enough to back the biggest high-fliers at an early stage.

The technology sector is another. Interestingly, over every timescale the worst performer in the sector is the Close FTSE TechMark tracker. Every single active tech fund manager has made selective choices that beat the passive peer.

In contrast, sectors at the bottom of the tables leave relatively little scope for managers to add value. “The FTSE Actuaries UK Index Linked Gilts All Stocks index consists of only 29 issues, so there are very limited opportunities for a fund manager to be under or overweight the benchmark,” says Poulter.

Moreover, as Webb observes, it makes relatively little difference what they choose anyway. He points out: “There’s little beyond duration to differentiate one index-linked gilt from another.”