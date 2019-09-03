Share Watch: Getting under the bonnet of four good businesses
Share Sleuth Richard Beddard evaluates four stocks and discusses his favourite five shares right now.
3rd September 2019 11:51
by Richard Beddard from interactive investor
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Share Sleuth Richard Beddard evaluates four stocks and discusses his favourite five shares right now.
As well as soul-searching about System1 (LSE:SYS1), I have investigated two companies for the first time and two members of the Share Sleuth portfolio this month. Let's take the newcomers first...
Integrafin
IntegraFin (LSE:IHP) operates Transact, an investment platform for financial advisers and their clients. By consolidating peoples' investments in one place, it simplifies record-keeping, reporting and trading.
Judging by the numbers, IntegraFin is a terrific business; and judging by the annual report it controls its own destiny, because the company says it does not outsource "any material component" of the service.
IntegraFin would be a top scorer, were it not for a high valuation (the share price of 385p values the enterprise at about 30 times adjusted profit in 2019) and the possibility that growth might be harder to come by in the future now that investment platforms are ubiquitous.
Bodycote
In its own words, this is the clear market leader in heat treatment of metal components. Sheer scale gives it the capacity to take on all sizes of job and provide a consistent service around the world, giving it advantages over local competitors.
The company has been highly profitable since the financial crisis and increasingly sells high-margin specialist heat treatments that may make it more resilient when demand falls in the many markets it serves. That expectation is being tested now. During the half-year to June 2019, Bodycote (LSE:BOY) reported a sharp decline in sales to European car-makers and a small decline overall. Profit for the half-year fell 6%.
Trifast
Trifast (LSE:TRI) shares some of the advantages of Bodycote and maybe some of its customers. It too supplies manufacturers around the world, but with fasteners (nuts, bolts, rivets and screws).
Since the financial crisis, Trifast has made itself more indispensable by working with its biggest customers to design and source fasteners specifically for their production lines. While the industry is fragmented, Trifast has a global footprint, unlike many of its competitors.
Despite these strengths, Trifast will struggle to maintain profitability if demand slumps for cars and domestic appliances, its biggest markets.
At its annual general meeting in July, the company reported that lead times on parts for the auto industry had lengthened. Trifast will only deliver stock when the customer needs it – so the order book may be healthy, but as the company is building up stock or manufacturing less, it will take longer to fulfil orders. That could be a sign of trouble to come.
Solid State
Solid State (LSE:SOLI) is an acquisitive group of electronics companies divided into two divisions, manufacturing (Steatite) and distribution (Solid State Supplies). In the year to March 2019, the company made its biggest acquisition so far; as usual, it wants the next one to be even bigger, perhaps a distributor with a European footprint. A European technical sales force would facilitate overseas growth, but an acquisition of this scale will require it to raise money from shareholders.
Long-serving chief executive Gary Marsh's record at acquiring businesses that go on to make decent returns is good, and even though his ambitions might require a leap of faith from loyal shareholders, I rate Solid State a solid 7.6.
Solid State sits just outside my favourite five shares list, which this month comprises the same five shares as last month. Victrex (LSE:VCT) has moved up the list because its share price has weakened. Victrex supplies highgrade polymer and, like Bodycote and Trifast, it is experiencing reduced demand, particularly from customers in the auto and electronics industries.
It could be a tough year for companies in the supply chains of the world's biggest manufacturers, which is something to think about because my favourite five includes another, XP Power (LSE:XPP).
Share Sleuth's favourite five
|Score
|Name
|Description
|Interactive investor link
|9.7
|XP Power (LSE:XPP)
|Manufactures power adapters for industrial and healthcare equipment
|bit.ly/swXPP2019
|8.5
|Cohort (LSE:CHRT)
|Manufactures military tech. Does research and consultancy
|bit.ly/swCHRT2019
|8.5
|Victrex (LSE:VCT)
|Manufactures PEEK, a tough, light and easy to manipulate polymer
|bit.ly/swVCT2019
|8.3
|Howden Joinery (LSE:HWDN)
|Supplies kitchens to small builders
|bit.ly/swHWDN2019
|7.7
|Judges Scientific (LSE:JDG)
|Buys and operates small scientific instrument manufacturers
|bit.ly/swJDG2019
Notes: Shares are scored out of 10, according to five criteria: profitability, risks, strategy, fairness and value (25/07/19)
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
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We use a combination of fundamental and technical analysis in forming our view as to the valuation and prospects of an investment. Where relevant we have set out those particular matters we think are important in the above article, but further detail can be found here.
Please note that our article on this investment should not be considered to be a regular publication.
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This article was originally published in our sister magazine Money Observer, which ceased publication in August 2020.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.