Tax Year End 2018/19
Tax year end 2018/19
Want to make the most of your annual allowances? Here is the key information, including the deadlines you need to be aware of, and our contact centre opening hours.
Annual allowances
|2018/19
|2019/20
|ISA allowance
|£20,000
|£20,000
|Junior ISA (JISA) allowance
|£4,260
|£4,368
|SIPP lifetime allowance
|£1.03m
|£1.055m
|SIPP annual allowance
(standard and additional rate taxpayers)
|up to £40,000
|up to £40,000
|SIPP Money Purchase Allowance
|£4,000
|£4,000
ISA and Junior ISA deadlines
|New ISA applications
|11.59pm, Friday 5th April^
|open an ISA
|New JISA applications
|11.59pm, Thursday 4th April^
|open a JISA
|ISA/JISA subscriptions by debit card
|11.59pm, Friday 5th April^^
|log in
|ISA/JISA subscriptions by internal transfer
|11.59pm, Friday 5th April^^^
|log in
|ISA/JISA subscriptions by bank transfer
|11.59pm, Thursday 4th April^^^^
|find out more
|Bed & ISA/JISA instructions
|4.30pm, Tuesday 2nd April^^^^^
|find out more
^ Applications with an immediate subscription by debit card as part of the application process will be accepted until this time, however referred applications will not be opened before tax year end. Please allow ample time for your application and payment to be completed.
^^ Online and Mobile Apps only.
^^^ Internal transfers between linked accounts only.
^^^^ The deadline for receipt of the bank transfer funds as payments may not be processed until the following day.
^^^^^ The deadline for online instructions. Telephone requests will be dealt with on a best endeavours basis after this time.
SIPP deadlines
|New SIPP applications
|11.59pm, Friday 5th April*
|open a SIPP
|Personal SIPP contributions by debit card
|11.59pm, Friday 5th April**
|log in
|Personal SIPP contributions by internal transfer
|11.59pm, Friday 5th April ***
|log in
|Personal, Employer and Third Party SIPP contributions by bank transfer
|12.00pm (noon), Wednesday 3rd April****
|find out more
* Applications with an immediate personal SIPP contribution by debit card as part of the application process will be accepted until this time. Referred applications will not be opened before tax year end. Please allow ample time for your application and payment to be completed.
** Online and Mobile Apps only. No contributions form is needed
*** Internal transfers between linked sole name accounts only. No contributions form is needed.
**** We need to be in receipt of both the bank transfer funds and your completed contributions form by this time. Some payments may not be processed until the following day.
Call centre opening hours
|Customer Services
|International Trading
|Monday 1st April
|7.45am to 5.30pm
|7.45am to 9.00pm
|Tuesday 2nd April
|7.45am to 5.30pm
|7.45am to 9.00pm
|Wednesday 3rd April
|7.45am to 5.30pm
|7.45am to 9.00pm
|Thursday 4th April
|7.45am to 5.30pm
|7.45am to 9.00pm
|Friday 5th April
|7.45am to 5.30pm
|7.45am to 9.00pm
|Saturday 6th April
|Closed
|Closed
|Sunday 7th April
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday 8th April
|7.45am to 5.30pm
|7.45am to 9.00pm
All times are in United Kingdom Time
Make the most of your annual allowances
A fair flat fee of £9.99 a month covers you for multiple accounts (add a SIPP for £10 per month admin fee).
ISA
Make the most of your tax-free savings allowance with our great value award-winning ISA.
SIPP
Invest for a better future with our great value, award-winning SIPP.
Junior ISA
Save up to £4,260 for your child's future in our Junior stocks and shares ISA.