Tax Year End 2018/19

 

Tax year end 2018/19

Want to make the most of your annual allowances? Here is the key information, including the deadlines you need to be aware of, and our contact centre opening hours.

 

Annual allowances

  2018/19 2019/20
ISA allowance £20,000 £20,000
Junior ISA (JISA) allowance £4,260 £4,368
SIPP lifetime allowance £1.03m £1.055m
SIPP annual allowance
(standard and additional rate taxpayers)		 up to £40,000 up to £40,000
SIPP Money Purchase Allowance £4,000 £4,000

ISA and Junior ISA deadlines

New ISA applications 11.59pm, Friday 5th April^ open an ISA
New JISA applications 11.59pm, Thursday 4th April^ open a JISA
ISA/JISA subscriptions by debit card 11.59pm, Friday 5th April^^ log in
ISA/JISA subscriptions by internal transfer 11.59pm, Friday 5th April^^^ log in
ISA/JISA subscriptions by bank transfer 11.59pm, Thursday 4th April^^^^ find out more
Bed & ISA/JISA instructions 4.30pm, Tuesday 2nd April^^^^^ find out more

^ Applications with an immediate subscription by debit card as part of the application process will be accepted until this time, however referred applications will not be opened before tax year end. Please allow ample time for your application and payment to be completed.

^^ Online and Mobile Apps only.

^^^ Internal transfers between linked accounts only.

^^^^ The deadline for receipt of the bank transfer funds as payments may not be processed until the following day.

^^^^^ The deadline for online instructions. Telephone requests will be dealt with on a best endeavours basis after this time.

SIPP deadlines

New SIPP applications 11.59pm, Friday 5th April* open a SIPP
Personal SIPP contributions by debit card 11.59pm, Friday 5th April** log in
Personal SIPP contributions by internal transfer 11.59pm, Friday 5th April *** log in
Personal, Employer and Third Party SIPP contributions by bank transfer 12.00pm (noon), Wednesday 3rd April**** find out more

* Applications with an immediate personal SIPP contribution by debit card as part of the application process will be accepted until this time. Referred applications will not be opened before tax year end. Please allow ample time for your application and payment to be completed.

** Online and Mobile Apps only. No contributions form is needed

*** Internal transfers between linked sole name accounts only. No contributions form is needed.

**** We need to be in receipt of both the bank transfer funds and your completed contributions form by this time. Some payments may not be processed until the following day.

Call centre opening hours

  Customer Services International Trading
Monday 1st April 7.45am to 5.30pm 7.45am to 9.00pm
Tuesday 2nd April 7.45am to 5.30pm 7.45am to 9.00pm
Wednesday 3rd April 7.45am to 5.30pm 7.45am to 9.00pm
Thursday 4th April 7.45am to 5.30pm 7.45am to 9.00pm
Friday 5th April 7.45am to 5.30pm 7.45am to 9.00pm
Saturday 6th April Closed Closed
Sunday 7th April Closed Closed
Monday 8th April 7.45am to 5.30pm 7.45am to 9.00pm

All times are in United Kingdom Time

Make the most of your annual allowances

A fair flat fee of £9.99 a month covers you for multiple accounts (add a SIPP for £10 per month admin fee).

ISA

Make the most of your tax-free savings allowance with our great value award-winning ISA.

open an ISA

find out more

SIPP

Invest for a better future with our great value, award-winning SIPP.

open a SIPP

find out more

Junior ISA

Save up to £4,260 for your child's future in our Junior stocks and shares ISA.

open a JISA

find out more
