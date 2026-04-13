10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 10 April 2026

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

After its four-week stay at the top was ended by Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) last week, Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN) has regained first place in this list of most-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform.

Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN) shares rose more than 10% from their March low as investors clambered to lock in a yield above 9%. Even after the rally, the dividend yield exceeds 8%.

And the high yields and capital appreciation offered by the life insurers has two of L&G’s peers joining it in the top 10 most bought.

Aviva (LSE:AV.) is back in the list in ninth place after a one-week break from the top 10. Having dropped from third to 12th last time, its return was prompted by investors keen to get onboard as the insurer continued its rally from a 10-month low to a three-week high. Shares extended its strong run to a 7% gain midweek.

Standard Life (LSE:SDLF) makes its debut in this list just a month after changing its name from Phoenix Group. Along with the rest of the stock market, the finance firm jumped by 12% from multi-month lows in just a couple of weeks, so no surprise to see investors chasing the shares higher. However, the price dropped Thursday after the shares began trading without the right to the latest dividend.

After last month’s annual results, analysts at Deutsche Bank repeated their ‘hold’ rating and 755p price target.

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) remains a stock of interest for investors. It’s made a number of appearances here in recent week and just missed out last time, slipping to 11th place.

Shares in the computer software giant have fallen 23% so far this year, and more reasonable valuations – the stock trades on a forward price/earnings (PE) ration of 22 – continues to attract bargain hunters.

Morgan Stanley rates the shares ‘overweight’ with a $650 price target. Analysts there like “the durability” of Microsoft’s earnings growth and believe its “premium return profile remains underpriced”. Watch out for progress at its commercial businesses including Azure. Third-quarter results are due after the market closes on 29 April.

The two stocks dropping out of this week’s top 10 are Unilever, which slips from fifth place to 11th, and Greatland Resources, which drops off the radar after reaching 10th position a week ago.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

Fund investors have largely stuck to their guns in the last week, although two income plays have traded places in our ISA bestseller list.

The seemingly steady UK equity income fund City of London Ord (LSE:CTY) returns to the table, having hovered just outside it in 13th place the previous week. Meanwhile, the high-yielding renewables trust Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW) drifts out to 11th place.

The large-cap focused City of London Ord (LSE:CTY) has built an investor following in part because of its lengthy record of dividend increases.

But as is often the case, the trust does look more expensive than peers: its shares trade on a 1.6% premium to net asset value (NAV) versus an average discount of 3.2% across its Association of Investment Companies (AIC) UK Equity Income sector.

Meanwhile, the top five funds for this week show that investors still back a mixture of different approaches, from sitting in a cash fund to using global equity trackers.

The top five also includes Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT), whose shareholders recently approved measures allowing the investment managers to put up to £250 million more into private companies above an existing 30% limit, as well as value fund Artemis Global Income I Acc.

Beyond that we also see L&G Global Technology Index I Acc maintain its place in the table, alongside a variety of broad market trackers.

Funds and trusts section written by Dave Baxter, senior fund content specialist at ii.