10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 19 December 2025

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

BP (LSE:BP.)hasn’t topped this table ofmost-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform since June. But a sharp drop in the price of oil has made the company’s shares as cheap as they’ve been for a couple of months. Trading at a year high 476p in November, the oil major changed hands for as little as 417.25p at the end of last week.

Oil futures prices traded at levels not seen since early 2021 as talks to end the war in Ukraine appeared to show some progress, with President Donald Trump claiming a peace deal could be close. A glut of oil is also keeping a lid on prices. However, there are supply risks too. America is blockading sanctioned tankers carrying Venezuelan crude and it’ll be a long time before Russian oil exports return to normal.

Goldman Sachs said recently that it believed oil prices would average well under $60 a barrel in 2026 (Brent $56 and West Texas Intermediate $52) because of a sustained supply surplus and slower demand growth. But BP shares raced seven places up our table as investors went bargain hunting.

Shell (LSE:SHEL)also makes a rare appearance in the list, its first since September, as its share price briefly touched a three-month low early in the week.

There was only one other new entry this time. Fresnillo (LSE:FRES)bounced back into the top 10 from 12th place the week before as investors continue to back the stock as a play on a rising gold and silver price.

Silver has raced to a record high at $67 an ounce compared with just $30 at the start of 2025. Demand has been driven by a weaker US dollar, haven buying given geopolitical tensions, lower interest rates and demand from the technology industry.

Last week’s table topper Marks & Spencer Group (LSE:MKS) drops six places this week as shares engineered a modest bounce following a six-week sell-off. That the week started with a price target cut by RBC to 350p from 400p, did little to sustain buying demand on the ii platform at the previous week’s level.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

Unsurprisingly, Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc has stretched its time at the top of this table to six months. The fund, which offers a “cash like” return through investing in very low-risk bonds with short lifespans, beat off a challenge from value investor Artemis Global Income I Acc fund, up five places last week.

Among other notable movers was HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc, up four places to fifth spot. Fellow tracker Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity A Acc, which, as the name suggests, owns that proportion of its portfolio in global shares and the rest in bonds.

This week, the 80% fund is joined by its all-equities equivalent Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity A Acc, which just makes this table in 10th place, up from 12th a week ago.

Making way for the Vanguard fund is SDCL Efficiency Income Trust plc. (LSE:SEIT) whose stay in the top 10 lasted just one week. The board of the renewable-focused trust, which trades at a large discount, may not recommend it continuing in its current form when the trust has a continuation vote next year.