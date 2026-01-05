10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 2 January 2026

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

Diageo (LSE:DGE) tops this table of most-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform for the first time. It makes the list for a fourth consecutive week and has been there or thereabouts for the past few months.

There was news before Christmas that the drinks giant would receive $2.3 billion (£1.7 billion) from the sale of its 65% stake in East African Breweries to Asahi. The disposal is “consistent with Diageo’s strategy of appropriate and selective disposals of non-core assets, strengthening the balance sheet and supporting our previously shared commitment to de-lever”.

But Diageo shares continue to trade at prices not seen in over 13 years, which is clearly tempting investors to bet that much of the bad news - struggling sales of expensive branded drinks amid a switch to cheaper alternatives – is now reflected in the price.

Fresnillo (LSE:FRES) remains popular as gold and silver pricestrade around record levels, racing seven places higher to the third spot, its best-ever position in this list. Shares in the silver and gold miner have extended their run of record highs into 2026, taking one-year gains to a staggering 442%.

Events in Venezuela over the weekend have reignited demand for gold after a brief pullback at the very end of 2025. America’s capture of the country’s leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife has got investors worried, adding to existing concerns about China/Taiwan, Iran and Russia/Ukraine.

Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) starts 2026 as a top 10 stock, returning to this list after slipping to 13th just prior to Christmas week. Having had a brilliant 2025, shares in the high street lender broke above 100p on Friday, the first time they’ve traded triple digits since 2008.

However, there are concerns about reports that HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA) has started the new year with sweeping cuts to mortgage rates. Margins could suffer if Lloyds, the UK’s biggest mortgage lender, gets sucked into a price war. Watch out for any comment at its annual results due on 29 January.

BAE Systems and Shell drop out of the top 10 this week.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

‘SpaceTech’ fund Seraphim Space Investment Trust Ord (LSE:SSIT) has made its way into this week’s top 10, continuing a trend that made it one of the bestselling investment trusts in December.

The trust, which launched in 2021 and focuses predominantly on private companies in the space sector, has benefited both from progress in that industry and from the rising defence spending of recent years.

This has helped drive some phenomenal gains: the shares returned around 120% in 2025, having made almost 60% for investors in 2024.

But the trust’s share price discount to net asset value (NAV) has evaporated on the back of such strong performance, removing one margin of safety. This also remains an extremely concentrated portfolio, and a holding that can experience plenty of volatility.

If Seraphim has stormed into third place, other investor favourites are looking pretty comfortable. Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc has now spent more than six months at the top of the table, while Artemis Global Income I Acc, which returned around 45% in 2025, spends another week in second place. It’s one of many Artemis funds enjoying a rich run of form.

Investors still show plenty of appetite for passive exposure to global equity markets via names such as Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity A Acc, HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc and Vanguard FTSE Global All Cp Idx £ Acc.

They also like exposure to growth and tech shares via Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT) and the concentrated L&G Global Technology Index I Acc.

Steady UK income play City of London Ord (LSE:CTY) remains in the top 10, as does troubled high-yielder Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW).

Funds and trusts section written by Dave Baxter, senior fund content specialist at ii.