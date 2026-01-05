Experts name fund and trust opportunities at start of 2026

Markets may not feel like they are in the January sales as 2026 begins. Yet for investors willing to look beyond the obvious, there are still bargains on the shelves – with fundamentals to match.

“As we enter 2026, valuations across most markets appear stretched on the surface, yet beneath that, there are areas where pricing remains attractive and fundamentals are compelling,” says Louis Hutchings, portfolio manager in the multi-manager team at Nedgroup Investments.

We asked fund analysts and asset allocators where they see the most compelling value for the year ahead – and which funds and investment trusts they are backing.

Japan: reform-driven value

For Hutchings, Japan offers an attractive mix of valuation support and improving fundamentals.

“Structural reforms are reshaping corporate behaviour, with more independent boards and a sharper focus on capital discipline and shareholder returns,” he says. “These changes, combined with healthy investment and consumption trends, have driven meaningful margin expansion in recent years.”

Nedgroup accesses the opportunity via the Lazard Japanese Strategic Eq EA Acc GBP fund.

“The Tokyo-based, fully fluent team is a genuine edge in a market where cultural nuance and face-to-face engagement matter – especially when assessing the credibility of reform and management intent,” adds Hutchings.

James Sullivan, head of partnerships at Tyndall Investment Management, views Japan as quietly mispriced.

“While the focus in recent times has been on the US market and the technology sector, Japan has been quietly delivering very acceptable earnings growth, helping support a very sensible and possibly attractive price/earnings rating,” he says.

Over both three and five years, the Topix has outpaced the S&P 500 in earnings per share growth – a trend Tyndall believes has gone largely unnoticed.

It uses Jupiter Japan Income I Acc and Fidelity Index Japan P Acc for exposure.

Asia and emerging markets: selective opportunities

Wealth manger JM Finn is overweight Asia – fertile ground for value-conscious investors.

“We believe Asian markets are well-positioned to deliver outsized returns over the medium term,” says senior research analyst Samir Shah. “In particular, companies with solid balance sheets, steady cash-flow streams and undemanding valuations are likely to stand out.”

The wealth manager is considering a material increase in allocation to M&G Asian GBP I Acc due to its conviction in the region and the fund’s management team, process and portfolio.

“Under David Perrett’s leadership, the fund has consistently ranked in the top quartile of its peer group and delivered an annualised return 6% above the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index over the past five years,” says Shah.

“The team’s global presence across London, Singapore, Hong Kong, Mumbai and Tokyo ensures deep regional insights and comprehensive coverage, further enhancing the quality of stock selection.”

Darius McDermott, managing director at FundCalibre, takes a broader view across emerging markets: “Emerging markets remain an important part of long-term portfolios, but success depends on being selective,” he says.

He highlights FP Carmignac Emerging Markets A GBP Acc, which boasts a high-conviction portfolio tilted towards large and mid-sized businesses positioned to benefit from long-term structural trends.

The bulk of assets (82%) are in Asia with a further fifth (17%) in Latin America.

“The team begins with a broad universe and narrows it by identifying under-penetrated sectors with sustainable growth potential,” adds McDermott.

Europe: value with income support

Despite a strong run in 2025, Europe remain reasonably priced compared to the US. Hutchings points to supportive macro conditions and resilient balance sheets.

“While political uncertainty and cautious sentiment persist, the potential for easing geopolitical risks suggests room for further upside as fiscal and monetary policy effects continue to filter through,” he adds.

Nedgroup’s preferred vehicle is Waverton European Capital Gr F GBP Inc. Its philosophy centres on identifying changes in earnings visibility earlier than the market.

For Sullivan, Europe has similar characteristics to Japan – ageing populations, low birth rates, slower growth economies and stock markets that are deemed to be more established and export-orientated.

“The yield that investors can pick up from Europe remains relatively healthy and contributes nicely towards total return rather than relying purely on capital growth,” he adds.

It likes EdenTree European Equity B Inc, a constituent of the ii ACE 40 of sustainable fund ideas, Liontrust European Dynamic I GBP Acc and Polar Cptl Eurp Ex UK Inc Class I Acc.