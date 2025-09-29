10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 26 September 2025

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) is top of the table of most-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform for a second week, as the aerospace engineer continues to make new highs on a regular basis. Latest rally to just under the £12 level makes the business worth £100 billion for the first time.

Despite the incredible rally over the past three years, investors are still happy to buy. As well as enthusiasm for shares more broadly, there’s been positive news flow and broker support from Goldman Sachs which I mentioned last week. Goldman analysts are backing the shares up to £12.90.

Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE:PHNX) makes the top 10 for a third week. Shares fell sharply following recent mixed first-half results but have begun to recover, and it seems there’s no shortage of investors happy to lock in an 8.5% dividend yield.

Popularstock Wishbone Gold (LSE:WSBN) is back in this list after dropping out the previous week. Shares in the gold miner peaked at 2.3p last Thursday having been worth just 0.12p at the start of the summer and 0.34p six weeks ago.

Latest spike was triggered by “encouraging early drill results” at its Red Setter Gold Dome project in Western Australia. Director Ed Mead said there are indication there has been “a significant geological and mineralisation event at Red Setter” and promised a further update “shortly”.

Cloudbreak Discovery (LSE:CDL) is back a month after debuting in this top 10. Like Wishbone, the gold miner’s shares have rallied strongly recently, up from 0.13p mid-August to 1.2p last week. The trigger this time was news it had exercised the option to acquire Phase 1 of Darlot West gold project that covers 60.6km2. With the next phase of exploration just completed, the company awaits results from Intertek Laboratories.

“With samples of up to 28.62 [grammes of gold per tonne] we will continue to follow up gold mineralisation over the project with the aim of moving towards drilling as soon as possible,” said managing director Tom Evans.

After a six-week break, BP (LSE:BP.) makes an appearance here. The oil major’s share price has outperformed the price of oil since the end of July, but last week tracked crude higher to over $66 a barrel. BP shares now sit at a six-month high and 35% above April’s low.

Glencore (LSE:GLEN) is also a top 10 stock again, driven to prices not seen since February as copper continues to rally. US-based Freeport-McMoRan Inc recently declared force majeure on deliveries from its Grasberg copper mine in Papua, Indonesia following a mud flow disaster there.

Analysts at SP Angel said: “We expect the Grasberg shutdown to exacerbate an already tight market leading to a significant deficit in copper by the year end.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

For the sixth consecutive week, Royal London Short Term Money Market takes the top spot. It offers a “cash-like return”, with its yield closely linked to the Bank of England’s base rate. As well as low-risk income, the Royal London fund can be seen as a place to park cash while awaiting new opportunities.

L&G Global Technology Index, which tracks the performance of around 250 technology shares, moves up to second from third. However, when looking under the bonnet its performance is heavily skewed to a small number of companies. Three companies; NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), account for nearly 45% of the tracker fund.

Slipping to third place is Artemis Global Income fund, which invests in value shares. As we explain in a recent analysis article, value investing has experienced a renaissance after more than a decade in the wilderness when interest rates were at rock-bottom levels.

Lower down the table there were three new entries, with two being regular fixtures in our top 10.

Entering in eighth place is City of London Ord (LSE:CTY), the UK dividend-paying investment trust. It recently published its annual results, in which it extended its income streak, notching up a 59th consecutive rise in payouts.

In 10th place is Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity, which, as the same suggests invests, in global shares. Another fund from the same range – Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity – is unchanged in fourth.

Entering in ninth is a less-familiar name - International Public Partnerships Ord (LSE:INPP). It invests in infrastructure, aiming to deliver long-term inflation-linked returns. Its 7.1% yield, and -18.4% discount, have been grabbing the attention of some investors, including our columnist Ian Cowie, who recently added the investment trust to his ‘forever fund’.

Exiting the top 10 this week are: Greencoat UK Wind, Ranmore Global Equity, and Polar Capital Technology.

Funds and trusts section written by ii’s Kyle Caldwell.