The 2026 line-up of ‘next generation’ trust dividend heroes

Of the investment trusts waiting in the wings to become ‘dividend heroes’, there are plenty of high-yield options.

25th March 2026 11:46

by Kyle Caldwell from interactive investor

Share on

Dividend trust heroes 600

As reported last week, 20 investment trusts have delivered at least 20 consecutive dividend increases.

However, the latest data from the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) shows that waiting in the wings to become dividend heroes are 30 trusts that have increased their dividends for 10 or more consecutive years, but fewer than 20 years. More than half of these “next generation” trusts yield more than 4%.

There are two new entrants to this year’s list: Utilico Emerging Markets (LSE:UEM) and Foresight Environmental Infrastructure (LSE:FGEN).

Dropping off the list versus a year ago are Chelverton UK Dividend Trust (LSE:SDV), Henderson International Income and BBGI Global Infrastructure. The latter two trusts were subject to takeovers, with Henderson International Income merging into JPMorgan Global Growth & Income.

Among the next generation of dividend heroes is Diverse Income Trust (LSE:DIVI), which is proposing to turn into an open-ended fund. Under the open-ended fund structure, it will be tougher for Diverse Income to achieve a consistent dividend track record, as funds do not have revenue reserves and all the income generated each year is returned to shareholders. Therefore, during lean periods, a year-on-year dividend cut is pretty much inevitable for funds when less income is generated by the underlying investments.

Income-paying investment trusts have a particular attraction for investors who want a regular cash flow, because they don’t have to distribute all the income generated by their assets every year. Investment trusts can hold back up to 15% each year, which means they can build up a “rainy day” reserve to bolster dividend payouts in leaner years.

There are a number of high-yielding options among the next generation of dividend heroes, but care needs to be taken, as high yields can signal a potential value trap.

Moreover, while high yields offer investors the prospect of higher income today, there are no guarantees that this will result in market-beating returns from a total return perspective – when both capital and income are combined. In addition, dividend growth may be higher for trusts with lower yields today.

Having explained those caveats, the highest-yielding next generation dividend heroes are Foresight Solar (LSE:FSFL), Foresight Environmental Infrastructure and Henderson Far East Income (LSE:HFEL), with respective yields of 12.7%, 10.9% and 10%.

Also bear in mind that those with low yields have a much greater growth focus. In those instances, most of the overall total return will come from growth rather than income generation.

Schroder Oriental Income (LSE:SOI) and BlackRock Greater Europe (LSE:BRGE) lead the list, both having increased their annual dividends for 19 consecutive years. They are closely followed by CQS New City High Yield (LSE:NCYF) and Henderson Far East Income, which both have an unbroken record of 18 years of dividend increases. Two investment companies that have 17 years of dividend increases are International Public Partnerships (LSE:INPP) and Aberdeen Asian Income Fund (LSE:AAIF).

The next generation dividend heroes with the fastest five-year dividend growth per annum are Fidelity China Special Situations (LSE:FCSS), CT Private Equity Trust (LSE:CTPE) and Invesco Global Equity Income Trust (LSE:IGET).

How the revenue reserve actually works

It’s easy to get the impression that the revenue reserve is somehow “ring-fenced”, but that’s not the case. In reality, it amounts to little more than an accounting tactic, an entry in the books to show retained revenue. That money is part of the trust’s net asset value (NAV) and is invested in the same way as the rest of the portfolio. If some of it is needed to top up dividend distributions, then the manager has to sell holdings or dip into the cash element and the NAV is affected. 

Of course, even for those investment trusts with healthy income reserves, there’s no guarantee that dividends will be maintained or increased.  

The next generation of dividend heroes

Investment trust

AIC sector

Number of consecutive years dividends increased

Dividend

yield (%)

Five-year annualised dividend growth rate (%)

Schroder Oriental Income (LSE:SOI)

Asia Pacific Equity Income

19

3.28

3.44

BlackRock Greater Europe (LSE:BRGE)

Europe

19

1.35

3.06

CQS New City High Yield (LSE:NCYF)

Debt - Loans & Bonds

18

9.15

0.22

Henderson Far East Income (LSE:HFEL)

Asia Pacific Equity Income

18

9.98

1.60

International Public Partnerships (LSE:INPP)

Infrastructure

17

6.75

3.11

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund (LSE:AAIF)

Asia Pacific Equity Income

17

5.88

11.79

Fidelity Special Values (LSE:FSV)

UK All Companies

16

2.34

11.95

Lowland (LSE:LWI)

UK Equity Income

16

4.13

2.00

Law Debenture (LSE:LWDB)

UK Equity Income

16

3.30

5.24

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust (LSE:IGET)

Global Equity Income

15

3.90

12.17

TR Property (LSE:TRY)

Property Securities

15

5.08

2.58

Aberforth Smaller Companies (LSE:ASL)

UK Smaller Companies

15

3.15

7.04

Fidelity European (LSE:FEV)

Europe

15

2.54

8.78

North American Income Trust (LSE:NAIT)

North America

14

3.08

5.13

Dunedin Income Growth (LSE:DIG)

UK Equity Income

14

6.61

2.26

CT Global Managed Portfolio Income (LSE:CMPI)

Flexible Investment

14

6.15

4.50

Fidelity China Special Situations (LSE:FCSS)

China / Greater China

14

2.74

13.49

Diverse Income Trust (LSE:DIVI)

UK Equity Income

13

4.09

3.99

CT Private Equity Trust (LSE:CTPE)

Private Equity

13

5.88

12.84

Henderson High Income (LSE:HHI)

UK Equity & Bond Income

13

5.83

1.94

Mid Wynd International (LSE:MWY)

Global

13

1.18

6.41

CT UK High Income (LSE:CHI)

UK Equity Income

12

5.17

2.13

Mercantile (LSE:MRC)

UK All Companies

12

3.21

3.66

ICG Enterprise Trust (LSE:ICGT)

Private Equity

12

2.87

9.37

Canadian General Investments Ord (TSE:CGI)

North America

12

2.27

5.15

RIT Capital Partners (LSE:RCP)

Flexible Investment

12

2.00

4.20

Patria Private Equity  (LSE:PPET)

Private Equity

11

3.23

5.92

Foresight Solar Ord (LSE:FSFL)

Renewable Energy Infrastructure

11

12.70

3.23

Utilico Emerging Markets (LSE:UEM)

Global Emerging Markets

10

3.50

3.79

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure (LSE:FGEN)

Renewable Energy Infrastructure

10

10.93

3.21

Source: theaic.co.uk/Morningstar. Data at 19 March 2026.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Related Categories

    Investment TrustsSuper 60Ethical investingBonds and giltsUK sharesNorth AmericaEmerging marketsEditors' picks

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox