50th episode special: tips and lessons from one of our listeners

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To mark our 50th episode, Kyle is joined by one of our listeners, David Caney. He reflects on the lessons he has learned over the years as a DIY Investor, explains how he is positioning his portfolio ahead of retirement, and runs through why he prefers investment trusts over funds.

Among the investment trusts David mentions he invests in are: Scottish American (LSE:SAIN), Henderson International Income (LSE:HINT), Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LSE:GSF), abrdn Diversified Growth and Income, Henderson Diversified Income (LSE:HDIV), JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LSE:JGGI), Mercantile (LSE:MRC), Murray International (LSE:MYI), Schroder Oriental Income (LSE:SOI), International Public Partnerships (LSE:INPP) and Hipgnosis Songs (LSE:SONG).

Please continue to provide your suggestions on questions you want answered on OTM@ii.co.uk.

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.

Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.