50th episode special: tips and lessons from one of our listeners
To mark our 50th episode, a listener reflects on the lessons he has learned over the years as a DIY Investor, explaining how he is positioning his portfolio ahead of retirement, and why he prefers investment trusts over funds.
To mark our 50th episode, Kyle is joined by one of our listeners, David Caney. He reflects on the lessons he has learned over the years as a DIY Investor, explains how he is positioning his portfolio ahead of retirement, and runs through why he prefers investment trusts over funds.
- Research: Top Investment Trusts | Sustainable Funds List | Top UK Shares
Among the investment trusts David mentions he invests in are: Scottish American (LSE:SAIN), Henderson International Income (LSE:HINT), Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LSE:GSF), abrdn Diversified Growth and Income, Henderson Diversified Income (LSE:HDIV), JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LSE:JGGI), Mercantile (LSE:MRC), Murray International (LSE:MYI), Schroder Oriental Income (LSE:SOI), International Public Partnerships (LSE:INPP) and Hipgnosis Songs (LSE:SONG).
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks