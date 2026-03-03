Clouds of smoke fill the air following air strikes in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on 1 March. Photo: Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images.

Fears of an energy price shock today swept through global markets to leave the FTSE 100 index as much as 3% lower and HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA) shares 10% off last week’s all-time high.

British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LSE:IAG) has now shed 11.5% since posting “world-class” results on Friday, while Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) is down 6% over the same period to well below the 100p mark.

British Land Co (LSE:BLND) and Barratt Redrow (LSE:BTRW) are off by a similar level as investors have begun to revise their previous expectations for further interest rate cuts in the coming months.

Biggest FTSE 100 fallers this week

Source: ShareScope.

The dramatic turn in sentiment follows the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz to commercial traffic and interruption of Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) production.

Brent crude today hit its highest level since July 2024 at more than $84 a barrel, representing a rise of more than 16% since the US and Israel launched their attacks on Iran over the weekend.

The rise in the natural gas price has been even more substantial, as the uncertainty over Qatar supplies heighten fears that Europe faces another bout of supply disruption in line with that seen in the early stages of the Russia/Ukraine war.

Those worries were today reflected in the performance of Frankfurt’s Dax benchmark, which retreated by more than 3.5%, and by a 3% loss for the Cac 40 in Paris. And the Vix volatility index, the so-called fear gauge, briefly surpassed 27 for the first time since November. For context, a read above 30 typically indicates more extreme market fear and uncertainty. The index peaked at 60 after last year’s Liberation Day tariffs.