Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-bought shares

22nd March 2022 11:35

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-bought stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 22 March 2022.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

How and where to invest £50k to £250k for income

about 8 hours ago

Six things we learnt at Fundsmith’s annual shareholders’ meeting

about 6 hours ago

Spring Statement: what to look for (and what not to look for) on pensions

about 1 hour ago

Stockwatch: three takeover situations analysed

about 7 hours ago

The 2022 line-up of ‘next generation’ trust dividend heroes

about 7 hours ago

Tips for retirees as state pension increase dwarfed by soaring living costs

1 day ago

Insider: directors pile into two well-known small-caps

1 day ago

Investment lessons from 122 years of stock market data

1 day ago

Six funds buck the trend in our model portfolios

1 day ago

Ian Cowie: China is cheap, but I prefer India and Vietnam

5 days ago