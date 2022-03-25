Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-bought shares

25th March 2022 11:48

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-bought stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 25 March 2022.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

ISA tips: funds and trusts investors can buy and forget about

about 2 hours ago

Stockwatch: is this meaty dividend yield a buy signal?

about 1 hour ago

What is the metaverse and should you invest in it?

about 2 hours ago

Ian Cowie: the 10 best-performing investment trusts since ISAs launched

1 day ago

War, what war? The stock markets that behave like Ukraine conflict never happened

1 day ago

The best and worst funds since Russia invaded Ukraine

1 day ago

Pension tax relief: the secret weapon to combat inflation

about 21 hours ago

A tactic to ride out the inflation storm using these funds and trusts

2 days ago

How and where to invest £50k to £250k for income

3 days ago

Six things we learnt at Fundsmith’s annual shareholders’ meeting

3 days ago