Discount Delver: the 10 cheapest trusts on 6 October 2023
We reveal the biggest investment trust discount changes over the past week.
Investment trusts, due to their closed-ended structure, offer investors the chance of picking up a potential bargain. Such an opportunity arises when a trust’s share price is lower than the underlying investments held by the trust (the net asset value, or NAV).
However, a trust trading on a discount to NAV is not necessarily a buying opportunity. There’s likely a good reason why the trust is cheap, such as subdued short- or long-term performance, or poor investor sentiment towards how it invests.
In our weekly series, interactive investor highlights the 10 biggest investment trust discount moves over the past week. We publish this article every Friday, using data up to the close of trading the previous day.
In total, nearly 400 investment trusts have been screened, with the data sourced from Morningstar. Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs) have been excluded. We also strip out trusts with less than £20 million in assets and those that are not available on the interactive investor platform.
As has often been the case during 2023 investment trusts investing in alternative assets dominate the list of the biggest discount declines over the past week.
Five trusts from the renewable energy infrastructure sector feature: Octopus Renewables Infrastructure (LSE:ORIT), Gresham House Energy Storage (LSE:GRID), SDCL Energy Efficiency Income (LSE:SEIT), Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LSE:GSF), and Renewables Infrastructure Group (LSE:TRIG).
Rate rises have triggered a re-pricing of risk assets due to the fact that investors can, for the first time in more than a decade, obtain a decent level of income on low-risk assets such as cash and bonds.
With yields of 4% and 5% available on cash and relatively low-risk bonds, there’s less appeal in trying to obtain bigger returns for a higher amount of risk. As a result, discounts on investment trusts investing in alternative assets have been rising throughout 2023.
|Investment trust
|Sector
|Current discount (%)
|Discount/premium change over past week* (%)
|ICG-Longbow Senior Sec. UK Prop Debt Inv (LSE:LBOW)
|Property - Debt
|-43.28
|-13.30
|Octopus Renewables Infrastructure (LSE:ORIT)
|Renewable Energy Infrastructure
|-25.43
|-9.50
|Gresham House Energy Storage (LSE:GRID)
|Renewable Energy Infrastructure
|-36.59
|-8.90
|Oakley Capital Investments (LSE:OCI)
|Private Equity
|-40.78
|-8.50
|SDCL Energy Efficiency Income (LSE:SEIT)
|Renewable Energy Infrastructure
|-39.23
|-7.80
|Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LSE:GSF)
|Renewable Energy Infrastructure
|-38.09
|-7.50
|Schiehallion Fund (LSE:MNTN)
|Growth Capital
|-52.99
|7.20
|Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income (LSE:SEQI)
|Infrastructure
|-18.01
|-5.80
|CT Private Equity Trust (LSE:CTPE)
|Private Equity
|-35.59
|-5.40
|Renewables Infrastructure Group (LSE:TRIG)
|Renewable Energy Infrastructure
|-23.71
|-5.20
Source: Morningstar. *Data from close of trading 28 September 2023 to close of trading 5 October 2023.
