eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 12 May 2025

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

InterContinental Hotels Group

Holiday Inn's owner InterContinental Hotels Group (LSE:IHG) is showing resilience amid weakening global demand.

eyeQ shows macro conditions improved later in April - but this time the bounce in model value looks more meaningful, up 14.5% in the last month. But, once again, the share price has moved ahead of that - the stock sits7.5% above eyeQ model value.

That Valuation Gap isn't big enough to fire a bearish signal, but we can surmise that a fair degree of good news is already in the price. Different travel stock, same conclusion - nothing to do here

International Top 10

Expedia

The bellwether for domestic travel demand and consumer discretionary spending, Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) shares fell over 10% after posting disappointing earnings. After Covid came "revenge travel". Now it increasingly seems the travel industry is heading for its toughest period since lockdowns. Economic uncertainty and the impact from President Trump's tariffs are the issue.

On eyeQ, the macro environment has improved a little after the initial tariff shock. But the bounce in model value has been muted and, if anything the stock, has overshot. It sits slightly (2.44%) above where macro says it should. Nothing to do here.