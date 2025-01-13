eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 13 January 2025

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term tactical models. Data correct as at 10 January 2025.

Antofagasta

Copper has rallied nearly 7% at the start of the new year. Unsurprisingly, on eyeQ, copper is the biggest positive driver for mining stock Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO). And the machine thinks the stock should be trading at 1,839.90p. That leaves ANTO 8.4% cheap to overall macro conditions. That's not quite big enough a valuation gap to trigger a bullish signal.

We'd also like to see eyeQ model value show a clear trend higher. For four months now it's been chopping around in a sideways range. Still, the stock is cheap on our models and one to add to your watchlist.

International Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term tactical models. Data correct as at 10 January 2025.

Riot Blockchain

Crypto momentum slowed last week as bitcoin dropped below $95,000 and US bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw $583 million in net outflows on Wednesday.

eyeQ’s smart machine echoes the same sentiment as Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and now sits 8.49% above model value. Moreover, having enjoyed a strong uptrend in macro conditions in October/November, model value has done very little since. So, a rich valuation and little macro momentum.

Crypto disciples perennially believe in crypto and will look to buy the dip. For more traditional investors, however, you can afford to be more patient before looking to chase any upside in this bitcoin miner.