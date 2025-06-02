eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 2 June 2025

Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 1 June 2025.

UK property

Three property-related companies sit in this week's cheap list for UK stocks. Estate agent Savills (LSE:SVS), homebuilder Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) and home improvement DIY store Kingfisher (LSE:KGF) all share the same macro profile - model fair value is flatlining and all three screen as modestly cheap.

Not cheap enough to trigger a bullish signal though, and each time it feels like we need a new trend in macro momentum to give investors an opportunity.

International top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 1 June 2025.

Block

Investors are now relieved to see shares of Block Inc Class A (NYSE:XYZ) gaining ground after a slump following poor Q1 results. For bitcoin enthusiasts, Block could be a good option to get exposure to cryptocurrency as the firm released a bitcoin wallet called BitKey.

With bitcoin recording a new high, is the macro sentiment positive around the firm?

Not quite, the stock now sits 16.50% above eyeQ model value. The disparity is not enough to trigger a bearish signal. From eyeQ’s point of value, a lot of good news is priced in, and these are not attractive price entry level for bears.