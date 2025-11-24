eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 24 November 2025

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 21 November 2025.

BAE Systems

Earlier this month we noted that BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) was back in a macro regime for the first time in 2025. Since that post there’s good news and bad news.

The good news is that the stock now sits 12.5% cheap to macro. That is a big enough valuation gap to trigger a bullish signal. The bad news is eyeQ model value is falling, i.e. macro conditions are deteriorating.

Putting the two together, we conclude there’s value in BAE but, ideally, we’d want to see macro conditions stabilise before pulling the trigger.

International top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 21 November 2025.

Sanofi

Last week we noted how US stock Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) screened as rich and was a good example of how healthcare stocks had benefited from safe-haven flows. Danaher is still rich on our macro metrics and, to emphasise the broader point, European big pharma stock Sanofi SA (EURONEXT:SAN) joins it in the rich list this week.

Yes, healthcare is traditionally seen as a safe home in troubled times. But, relative to macro at least, a fair amount of that defensive premium is in the price already.