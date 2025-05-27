eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 26 May 2025

Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 25 May 2025.

Centrica

Energy giant Centrica (LSE:CNA) sits 6.21% rich to aggregate macro conditions. Not quite sufficient to fire a bearish signal, but enough to suggest that these aren't great entry levels.

Model value has been improving - up 3.1% in the past month thanks mainly to better economic growth. But the moves are modest and the share price has overshot. No signal but, for tactical investors, this is not an attractive entry price level to chase.

International Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 25 May 2025.

International stocks

The five richest global stocks on eyeQ this week have a clear tech skew. Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Meta Platforms Inc Class A (NASDAQ:META) are both part of the Magnificent Seven; CrowdStrike Holdings Inc Class A (NASDAQ:CRWD) is a leading cybersecurity firm; Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) is a Bitcoin miner, while Robinhood Markets Inc Class A (NASDAQ:HOOD) is the platform synonymous with retail trading in crypto and meme stocks. The recent strong performers in the recent “melt-up” since mid-April may now be the most vulnerable.

Note that Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is the exception, sitting 14% cheap to macro. President Trump’s attack is clearly at work there.