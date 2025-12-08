eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 8 December 2025

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 5 December 2025.

Pearson

The global education company has endured a tough 2025 with macro momentum trending lower for months. Now, however, there are tentative signs of a bottom. eyeQ model value fell below 1,000p last month, but in recent weeks has stabilised and now macro conditions once again support a share price back over that 1,000p level. The stock is lagging slightly, so screens as modestly cheap. Prudence argues to wait for confirmation that macro has definitively turned higher but one to watch.

International Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 5 December 2025.

Boston Scientific

In recent weeks, eyeQ has argued that some US healthcare stocks have rallied further and faster than macro conditions warrant. Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) is an example of one that has lagged. The valuation gap is modest, certainly not enough to trigger a bullish signal. But it is notable that, after three months of falling, model value is showing signs of forming a bottom. If we get clear signs of macro turning up, BSX could represent an interesting opportunity in a sector that’s performing strongly into year-end.