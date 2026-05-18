eyeQ: Barclays, Entain, Strategy, Coca-Cola

Cryptoassets are very high risk and you should be prepared to lose all your money before you invest

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 15 May 2026.

Entain

The owner of Ladbrokes, Coral, bwin, PartyPoker and half of BetMGM in the US is one of the biggest listed gambling companies in Europe. Sadly, though, it’s disappointed investors for a long time now. Last summer, it was trading over £10; today its less than half that.

And the news gets worse, at least from a macro perspective. eyeQ’s macro fair value was around 660p mid-April. Today, model value sits at 425.12p. The stock wants lower inflation, Bank of England rate cuts and a friendly bond market (low volatility). We’ve had the opposite, which is why macro has been such a drag.

And Entain is trying to ignore the deterioration in macro conditions. It now screens as around 20% rich to macro fair value, and our smart machine is on the cusp of firing a new bearish signal.

International Top 10

Strategy

The stock formerly known as MicroStrategy is the richest international stock in a macro regime on eyeQ.

Crypto generally has performed well of late, buoyed by hopes that the CLARITY Act is getting closer to being passed into law in the US. For years, Strategy Inc Class A was widely viewed as a proxy way to get bitcoin exposure. Today, there are multiple exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for that.

Our model doesn’t have a view on how Digital Asset Treasuries such as MSTR operate. But it does have a view on how macro impacts the stock and, in May, model value has fallen over 30% courtesy of a stronger dollar and moves in the bond market.

Thus far, the stock has ignored the headwinds coming from macro. The result is that it screens as almost 28% rich to our model value. Not yet enough to trigger a new bear signal but we’re getting close.