Interactive Investor

Ian Cowie: how the 35 longest running trusts have fared over 30 years

15th September 2022 13:12

Ian Cowie from interactive investor

Of the great investment trusts trading continuously on the London Stock Exchange for decades, our columnist names the five best performers.  

 

 

News events may prompt many investors’ minds to turn to matters of longevity, seeking shares with a tried-and-tested ability to survive adversity and deliver real returns over the decades.

No fewer than 35 investment trusts have traded continuously on the London Stock Exchange for 70 years or more, generating growth and income despite stock market shocks that included the Suez Canal fiasco, two oil crises, the three-day week and, most recently, the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bank of England reckons you would need more than £20 today to match the purchasing power of £1 in 1952. For technical reasons, I have been unable to track individual shares over that entire 70-year period but independent statisticians at Morningstar have done so over the last 30 years, when the top-performer among investment trusts that traded throughout this period delivered remarkable returns by turning £1 into more than £61.

Step forward TR Property, founded in 1905, which has total assets over £1.4 billion today. This star long-term performer still trades 4.7% below its net asset value (NAV) while yielding dividend income above 4%. It is the sole surviving member of the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) ‘Property Securities’ sector, TRY turned £1,000 invested in 1992 into an eye-stretching total of £61,783 by the end of last month.

Its fund managers, including Marcus Phayre-Mudge and Alban Lhonneur, generate growth and income from a portfolio that includes shares in the German real estate companies, Vonovia and Phoenix Spree Deutschland, as well as the British warehouse group, Segro, and the more diversified property developer, Land Securities.

The second-best performer during these 30 years was Scottish Mortgage, founded in 1909, an even bigger investment trust with total assets of £12 billion. Despite recent setbacks, which have seen SMT shrink by 39% to rank third-from-bottom over the last year in the AIC ‘Global’ sector, SMT turned £1,000 in 1992 into £46,819 by the end of last month. Top holdings include the vaccine group, Moderna (MRNA), the electric car-maker Tesla (TSLA) and the Dutch semi-conductor manufacturer, ASML (ASML).

Third-ranked is Canadian General Investments (CGI), founded in 1930, another heavyweight with total assets of £780 million, that turned £1,000 into £43,904 over the last three decades. Shrinkage of nearly 17% during the last year has depressed CGI’s shares to trade 34% below their NAV, despite a 2.8% dividend yield. Its diverse portfolio includes the self-descriptive West Fraser Timber and Canadian Pacific Railways, as well as the gold royalties group, Franco Nevada.

Fourth is Henderson European Focus, founded in 1947, with total assets of £376 million, which turned £1,000 into £33,347 during the last three decades. HEFT’s top 10 holdings include the oil giant Shell, the insulin-maker, Novo Nordisk, and the world’s biggest food company, Nestlé. HEFT yields 2.3% income and trades at a 13% discount to NAV.

Fifth is JPMorgan American, the oldest of our long-term star performers, having been founded in 1881. Over the 30-year period it turned £1,000 into £31,502. It currently has total assets of more than £1.6 billion. JAM’s top three holdings are the technology giant Apple, the software group Microsoft and the online retailer, Amazon.

Annabel Brodie-Smith, communications director of the AIC, told me: “It’s comforting for investors facing today’s challenging markets to see that over the decades investment companies have survived many spells of market volatility including the 1973 to 1974 crash, Black Monday in 1987, the dot-com boom and bust, the financial crisis and the pandemic.

“The first investment company was launched in 1868 and the industry has withstood two World Wars and the Great Depression. Investors looking for investment companies which have stood the test of time have plenty of choice.

“Investment companies have unique income benefits which have helped 17 investment companies raise their dividends for more than 20 consecutive years and they are listed companies where shareholders can have their say on how their company is run, both important features for the future.”

Nobody knows what will happen during the reign of King Charles III. But the history of investment trusts strongly suggests that some should be able to cope with whatever comes along, while generating real growth and income for shareholders.

Ian Cowie is a shareholder in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Canadian General Investments Ord GBP (LSE:CGI), Nestle SA (SIX:NESN) and Novo Nordisk A/S ADR (NYSE:NVO) as part of a globally-diversified portfolio of investment trusts and other shares.

Launch date Company 30-year return (£) on a £1,000 lump sum*
19 Mar 1868 F&C Investment Trust 20,002
14 Nov 1868 Investment Company 17,570
01 Feb 1873 Dunedin Income Growth 10,429
31 Mar 1873 Scottish American 12,507
18 Jun 1881 JPMorgan American 31,502
08 Dec 1884 Mercantile 23,170
21 Apr 1887 JPMorgan Global Growth & Income 22,850
16 Dec 1887 Henderson Smaller Companies 12,536
13 April 1888 Bankers 20,327
21 April 1888 Alliance Trust 16,086
15 Feb 1889 Global Smaller Companies 26,298
16 Feb 1889 Merchants 14,079
01 Mar 1889 Edinburgh Investment 9,167
01 Jul 1889 AVI Global 31,096
12 Dec 1889 Law Debenture Corporation 22,265
01 Jan 1891 City of London 13,015
05 Jan 1898 Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth 5,559
05 May 1905 TR Property 61,783
02 May 1906 BlackRock Smaller Companies 29,305
24 January 1907 Baillie Gifford China Growth 6,091
18 December 1907 Murray International 18,657
17 February 1909 Witan 15,959
17 March 1909 Scottish Mortgage 46,819
01 January 1912 Hansa Investment Company 20,414
07 June 1923 Murray Income 12,230
15 January 1926 Finsbury Growth & Income 27,872
24 June 1926 Temple Bar 15,673
01 January 1927 Brunner 14,614
02 August 1927 JPMorgan Japanese 4,915
06 February 1929 Monks 22,510
15 March 1929 JPMorgan European Growth & Income 16,928
31 March 1929 Shires Income 8,592
15 January 1930 Canadian General Investments 43,905
30 May 1930 Henderson Far East Income 17,086
01 January 1947 Henderson European Focus 33,347

Sources: Association of Investment Companies and Morningstar. *30-year data is from 1 September 1992 to 31 August 2022.  

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Five things to expect from Kwasi Kwarteng's emergency mini-budget

about 3 hours ago

Richard Beddard: it’s complicated, but I rate this volatile share highly

about 1 hour ago

Stockwatch: should you put your trust in this rebound share and buy?

about 6 hours ago

Funds Fan: 10 fund buying tips, and why I left Baillie Gifford

about 6 hours ago

How to increase your state pension income

3 days ago

Top-performing fund, investment trust and ETF data: September 2022

2 days ago

10 quality small-cap shares with reliable profits

2 days ago

UK interest rates tipped to hit 4% after new jobs data

3 days ago

Chart of the week: can Lloyds Bank shares continue this recovery?

3 days ago