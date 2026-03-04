ii most-bought investments: February 2026

UK banks top the most-bought list for ii investors in February, with NatWest and Lloyds Banking in first and second place respectively

Precious metals continue to be popular with ii customers, with iShares Physical Silver and Gold ETCs topping the list of passive funds again

Greencoat UK Wind tops the most-bought list of investment trusts

The latest ii Index revealed that the average ii investor has seen their portfolio grow by 47.7% across the last six years — outperforming the IA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares sector (38.5%).

interactive investor (ii), the UK’s second-largest platform for private investors, reveals its most-bought equities, funds, and investment trusts in February 2026.

Precious metals continued their streak of popularity with ii customers in February. iShares Physical Silver ETC GBP (LSE:SSLN) topped the list of most-bought passive funds again, and iShares Physical Gold ETC GBP (LSE:SGLN) came in at second place. The Global X Silver Miners ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:SILG) also featured again, dropping from third to eighth place, and when it comes to active funds, Jupiter Gold & Silver I GBP Acc dropped from third to fifth place.

Artemis Global Income I Acc topped the most-bought active funds list once again, while a new entrant, Orbis OEIC Global Balanced Fixed Fee, ranked in 10th place.

Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW) moved up one spot to claim first place for the most-bought investment trust.

When it comes to stocks, UK banks lead the way – with NatWest Group (LSE:NWG) and Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) in first and second place respectively.

RELX (LSE:REL) was a new addition to the list in February, entering in fourth place.

The most-popular stock in January, Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.), fell down from first to fifth place in February.

Most-bought funds and investment trusts

Commenting on the most-bought funds and investment trusts on interactive investor in February, Kyle Caldwell, Funds and Investment Education Editor at interactive investor, says: “Commodities continue to be a key area of focus, with three tracker funds and two actively managed funds focused on the asset class featuring in our most-bought lists in February. Investors appear unfazed by the volatility that played out for silver and gold in late January. However, it’s worth bearing in mind that while the sell-off proved to be short-lived, the sharp falls serve as a reminder that the prices of both precious metals can fluctuate rapidly.

“Two other trends among investors are demand for value-focused funds and specialist strategies with high yields. Value-focused funds attracting attention include Artemis Global Income, Ranmore Global Equity Institutional GBP and Temple Bar Ord (LSE:TMPL). For income seekers, two renewable energy infrastructure trusts in demand are Greencoat UK Wind and Renewables Infrastructure Grp (LSE:TRIG), which both offer yields of around 11%.”

Most-bought stocks

Commenting on the most-bought stocks on interactive investor in February, Victoria Scholar, Head of Investment says: “According to our list of most bought stocks for February, interactive investor customers were snapping up UK banks last month. Reporting season among the British lenders drove increased buying activity with lenders like Barclays and NatWest releasing earnings that were largely positively received.

“However, UK financials are nursing year-to-date losses amid concerns about credit quality following the collapse of UK mortgage provider Market Financial Solutions at the end of February. And more recently shares have suffered on the back of wider risk-off sentiment following military developments between US, Israel and Iran and broader geopolitical instability in the Middle East.

“As usual, FTSE 100 heavyweights like Rolls-Royce, Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN), Glencore (LSE:GLEN) and Diageo (LSE:DGE) continued to power ii customers’ portfolios last month as well as US tech giants like Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

“Relx was a new addition to the most bought stocks list among ii customers in February. Opportunistic investors have been snapping up shares in the IT services and consulting firm after it suffered a painful slump at the start of last month caught up in the software sell-off sparked by the launch of Anthropic’s new AI tools. Relx has been cautiously rebounding from the mid-February lows but still has a long way to go to reclaim its January highs.”

MOST BOUGHT INVESTMENTS ON INTERACTIVE INVESTOR (ii) IN FEBRUARY 2026