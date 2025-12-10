Three high-risk areas return to form in 2025: will it last?

While many investors ran to assets such as gold this year to find a safe haven from economic and geopolitical storms, others turned up their collars and headed towards the high-risk sectors of China, healthcare/biotech and South Korea.

Even though over a five-year period China continues to struggle and, at the time of writing (late November), the Hang Seng Index was down around 4%, a 32% leap in the year-to-date shows signs of a performance turnaround.

The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index is similarly down nearly 2% over a five-year basis, but 37% healthier in 2025. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index has produced flat returns over the last three years, but this year shot up 64%.

So, what has driven this return to form, and will the revival continue?

China

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LSE:AAIF) portfolio manager Isaac Thong explained that the main drivers for China this year have been artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor stocks.

“The government sees these, along with automation, robotics and electric vehicles, as helping its economy make the next leap forward. It’s not about making toys and shoes anymore. It’s high skills, high quality and high wages,” he said.

Indeed, Thong likens the Chinese market to the US with its AI hyperscalers such as Meta Platforms Inc Class A (NASDAQ:META) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

“Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) is the Amazon equivalent with its e-commerce and public cloud. Its share price has almost doubled this year on the same thematics,” Thong said. “Semiconductor stocks are being helped by the government’s desire to build up its own domestic supply chain.”

China represents around a third of geographical exposure in the AAIF. Its holdings include Alibaba and tech titan Tencent Holdings Ltd (SEHK:700). “In Asia, there are a lot of growth opportunities, but the range of outcomes are wide. To make it as straight a line as possible for unit holders, we invest in high-quality businesses with strong moats and high income. We buy them at fair valuations,” he explained.

Thong has been adding exposure to Chinese internet firms this year but also consumer stocks selling white goods. “Concerns over consumer confidence, the property sector downturn and debt have worked their way into expectations and valuations,” he said. “Consumer staple stocks are trading very cheaply, but yields are high, so now is the time to engage.”

James Donald, portfolio manager at Lazard Emerging Markets S Acc fund, agreed that there has been a big change in sentiment about China this year. For the last two years investors have been sceptical about China grumbling about how awful the economy is,” he said. “But we’ve had the promise of monetary policy changes, positive earnings results and President Xi being more friendly with corporations like Alibaba. His handshake with its founder Jack Ma [in February] helped sentiment even though the economy has not dramatically changed.”

Donald has played the new mood by trimming its Chinese exposure. “The quality end of the market became attractively priced in 2023 and we bought in then,” he explained. “Some of those internet platforms and industrial stocks have become a lot more expensive this year, so we’ve trimmed them. We have added new positions in some consumer stocks, which are inexpensive but have good levels of profitability ahead. But our overall exposure came down.”

Concerns over corporate governance standards also leads some investors away from the country.

Kamil Dimmich, manager of Pacific North of South EM All-Cap Equity I£Acc fund, is also cautious following China’s strong showing in 2025. He points out: “While the Chinese markets have done reasonably well this year, this comes on the back of many years of derating. Valuations are not quite as cheap as they were at the start of the year but there are still plenty of highly profitable businesses in the internet and green energy spaces at bargain prices.

“Against this, China continues to face geopolitical headwinds and a weak domestic consumer economy. We favour companies that are inexpensive, even on depressed earnings but would benefit if there is any recovery. At the same time, we keep our overall China exposure modest to reflect the challenges facing the market.”

For investors looking to play China, options include Fidelity China Special Situations Ord (LSE:FCSS). The fund is actively managed, with stock picker Dale Nicholls a seasoned investor who has been at the helm for more than a decade.

For those seeking to simply own the market, options include HSBC MSCI China ETF GBP (LSE:HMCH). The duo appear on interactive investor’s Super 60 list of investment ideas.