The US stocks you’ve been buying in 2025

The year ended in positive fashion after a stronger-than-expected earnings report cemented Nvidia as Wall Street’s most valuable business with a price tag of $4.5 trillion (£3.3 trillion), up from $3.4 trillion at the same stage of 2024 and ahead of Apple on $4 trillion.

Chip giant NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) rewarded those who bought shares at the start of the year or in the immediate aftermath of April’s tariffs volatility with growth of 37% and 95% respectively.

Since the launch of ChatGPT three years ago, UBS Global Wealth Management said the seven artificial intelligence (AI) enablers - chipmakers Nvidia, Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO), Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) and Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU), along with Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Microsoft - have appreciated by nearly $12 trillion.

It pointed out that this matched the gains of the other 493 S&P 500 index stocks. With AI adoption among US corporations rising to 17% from 10%, the bank sees AI’s impact broadening beyond technology into sectors such as healthcare and financials.

On potential comparisons with the dotcom bubble, the bank highlights that micro-company fundamentals suggest that the rally today is more justified than that in the1990s.

It said: “Margins and earnings are much stronger, as is free cash flow. Debt to underlying earnings or fixed charges are significantly lower.

“The drama of a bubble inflating and exploding isn't inevitable. We could just see the market rising strongly in 2026 and then stalling in 2027. The key is to monitor the pass-through of AI productivity to non-tech companies.”

The transformative potential of AI continues to retain strong support on our platform, with the 12 most-bought US stocks all technology related.

The electric car maker and robotaxi business Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) was the second most popular ii customer pick behind Nvidia for the second year running. Its shares recovered from a weak start to the year as they more than doubled in value in the period since March.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B (NYSE:BRK.B), which offers exposure to companies including American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) and Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO), was our most popular stock outside the technology space. This was in a year when its valuation reached $1.1 trillion thanks to a share price rise of 10%.

There was again less appetite for traditional “old economy” stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) or Walmart Inc (NASDAQ:WMT), meaning investors missed out on year-to-date growth of 35% and 25% respectively.

The least popular of the Magnificent Seven were Apple and Microsoft after they dropped to 10th and ninth respectively in our rankings.

They were beaten by chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, whose shares bounced back following a weaker performance in 2024, with a rise of more than 150% from April’s two-year low.

One of the other hot stocks in the semiconductor space was Broadcom, which is now worth more than Tesla at $1.6 billion after shares rose another 47% in 2025.

The data analytics and software group Palantir Technologies ranked fourth on our list after a year when shares jumped 160%.

Co-founder and chief executive Alex Karp described trading in the summer as “phenomenal” as his company continued to see “the astonishing impact of AI leverage”.

It has benefited from a surge in US commercial contracts as well as government work, while it also delivered an adjusted operating margin of more than 40%.

He added: “The software industry for years was judged by what many called the Rule of 40 - the view that the sum of the rate of growth in the revenue generated by a compelling software firm plus its profit margin should be greater than 40%. Ours is now 94%.”

The largest corporate holder of bitcoin also broke up the Magnificent Seven’s dominance after Strategy Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MSTR) ranked as our third most popular US stock.

As well as its AI-powered enterprise analytics software, the company holds more than 650,000 bitcoins equivalent to 3.1% of the existing supply as part of its corporate treasury.

The Nasdaq-listed shares soared 400% in 2024 when the company was known as Micro Strategy and it benefited from the cryptocurrency’s surge above $100,000.

However, share price fortunes have reversed since July after the price of Bitcoin fell as far as $80,660 on 21 November.