What’s happened at 3i Group and is it now cheap?

A sign for the Dutch-based discount retailer Action in Bavaria, Germany. Photo: Michael Nguyen/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

It has been a bruising month for investors, with many funds sitting on double-digit losses since the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East. But one of the worst offenders cannot simply blame markets for its poor performance.

3i Group Ord (LSE:III) is a name well known to many. Having returned 600% over the last decade and still comfortably ranking as the biggest UK investment trust by market capitalisation even after recent losses, its sheer success has often led the shares to trade on a big premium to net asset value (NAV) in the past.

That reached an extreme in late 2025 when the premium approached the 70% mark – setting the shares up for big losses as challenges emerged.

We first had a big sell-off from the end of October. The shares steadied in the new year and resumed their descent in February, before plunging more severely in the last few days.

And the party…pauses 3i Group ’ s share price total return (%) over the years Fund/index 2026 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 3i Group -27.7 -6.4 50.1 85.5 -3.4 29 9.4 47.2 AIC Private Equity sector average -10.3 8.6 4.3 12.8 -6.8 46.8 -6.2 16.7 MSCI World index -4.2 12.8 20.8 16.8 -7.8 22.9 12.3 22.7

Source: FE Analytics. 2026 return as of 30 March. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

This leaves us in the unusual situation where the trust’s premium has completely evaporated and the shares now sit on a big discount, putting it in similar territory to other names in the AIC’s Private Equity sector.

Some ii customers have duly bought the dip, but it’s worth asking what frightened investors in the first place, and what we need to know now.

Why was it up, and why is it down?

From its massive premium to its painful recent losses, much of 3i Group’s recent behaviour can be explained with one word: Action.

For those who don’t know it, Action is a Netherlands-based discount retailer that has grown substantially across Europe since it opened its first store in 1993. 3i Group has run this winner to the extent that it represented around three-quarters of the portfolio at the end of last year.

Action’s importance in the portfolio is obvious from the fact that, in a five-page update on 3i Group published in January, the company received some 50 mentions.

Action is a massive part of the fund Holding Amount (£ million) % of 3i Group ’ s investment portfolio Action 22382 73.84605233 Royal Sanders 1130 3.728265532 3i Infrastructure Ord (LSE:3IN) 1006 3.319146128 Cirtec Medical 584 1.926820416 Scandlines 572 1.887228216 AES 422 1.392325712 Audley Travel 380 1.253753011 Tato 373 1.23065756 SaniSure 310 1.022798509 European Bakery Group 296 0.976607608 90.58365502

Source: 3i Group, end of 2025.

This has a few ramifications. Because Action is a private company, 3i Group is the only way to make such a big bet on its impressive growth story (note that NB Private Equity Partners Class A Ord (LSE:NBPE) has a much smaller 6% weighting, for example). The premium that has long been a feature of the trust seems to reflect this.

But the sheer presence of one holding in the trust opens it up to huge company-specific risk. Combine that with a stretched valuation and it can have a long way to fall if anything happens to disappoint investors. Had you invested in early May 2025, when the premium appears to have hit its peak, you would currently be down to the tune of around 44%.

As Cavendish’s Will Crighton puts it of the fund’s performance in recent years: “It’s easy to say now, but that rally looked to be getting out of hand. A premium that excessive was odd, even given the strong growth from Action.”

What triggered the sell-off

The problems first began for 3i back in November, when an update warned that sales growth was softening for Action in France.

That represents its biggest market, accounting for 914 stores at the end of 2025 (versus 649 in the second highest, Germany) and around a good chunk of the company’s sales.

It should be clear that the company still enjoyed sales growth in France, but that this slowed. Updates suggest the French consumer is under pressure and spending less, with this having a knock-on effect on Action.

France is a big market for Action Country Total number of stores, end of 2025 Number of stores added in 2025 France 914 55 Germany 649 64 Poland 449 62 Netherlands 421 3 Belgium 229 7 Italy 212 80 Austria 124 7 Spain 108 42 Czech Republic 100 17 Slovak Republic 45 17 Portugal 25 15 Luxembourg 12 1 Switzerland 8 8 Romania 6 6

Source: Action.

That’s troublesome when investors are so accustomed to growth – and when the valuation on 3i Group had reached such a high.

The trust has since moved from one challenge to the next.

The shares steadied in very early 2026 but showed weakness in February as a risk-off mood set in among investors. The shares have struggled further during the conflict in the Middle East, and an update from Action on Thursday again set the cat among the pigeons.

Here, Action pointed to its successful launch into two new markets, Switzerland and Romania, in 2025. But weakness in France continued to cast a shadow. The company also outlined plans to expand into the US, a market that could be viewed as competitive and hard to crack.

UK investors still likely have a few scars from when retailers best known to them tried to break the US.

An obvious example from relatively recent history is Tesco (LSE:TSCO), which had an ill-fated foray into that market and later required a turnaround under Dave Lewis, now at the helm of Diageo (LSE:DGE).